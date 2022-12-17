Fair or not, as the defending Class AA state champions, the Billings Skyview girls have a target on their back.
Helena Capital, the winner of the two previous championships (one shared) know a thing or two about that and on Saturday, at the Bears Den in Helena, the Bruins showed they could be a team to reckon with too after a 47-39 win over the defending champs.
"I think this is a huge confidence boost for our team," Capital's Jada Clarkson said. "I think it made everybody believe we are actually going to have a pretty good season this year."
A 3-0 start will inspire confidence, especially when it comes with a defense that's allowing just 31.6 points per game. Skyview was the first to get close to 40 (39) and Breanna Williams' 20 points really helped in that effort. Even so, it took 16 shot attempts for her to get there and in the second half, the Falcons mustered just 15 points. Williams was held to eight.
"We know that she was going to get hers," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of Williams. "I would love to keep her to less than 20 but I thought we made some great adjustments in the second half and we wanted to keep the others kids in check."
The Bruins certainly did that. Only four Falcons scored while eight different Capital players found the bottom of the net, none more than Clarkson who led the way with 13. Her biggest field goal came in the second half, with CHS nursing a 39-34 lead.
With the shot clock starting to wind down, Clarkson buried a contested 3-pointer at the top of the key to push the lead to eight. Megan Swanson buried another dagger to make it a nine-point advantage at 45-36 and over the last two minutes, the Bruins only allowed three points.
"We work on reading defenses all of the time," Said Clarkson of her 3-pointer. "And I was able to make that shot because of a really good screen by Brooklyn (Brisko) to get me open."
"That was a gutsy three that she hit," Garcin-Forba said. "That's just the kind of player that she is. She wasn't as in rhythm last night as she would like to be and for her to continue to come out and hunt shooting opportunities was huge."
Capital won on the scoreboard but two key factors were the rebounding battle going in favor of the Bruins (32-30) as well as turnovers with just 10 compared to 11 for the Falcons, who dropped to 3-1 with the loss.
"They executed and we didn't," Billings Skyview head coach Brent Montague said. "They're a tough team. They have some really good players and they run their stuff really well. We were in a little bit of a hurry and they were just tougher."
There were only six free throws attempted in the game and both teams attempted 49 field goals. Capital made 21 and Skyview 17.
Clarkson scored nine of her 13 points in the second half. Gracie Mockel also provided a spark for Capital for the second straight night with 10 points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and two steals. Swanson finished with nine points and Taylor Sayers wound up with seven.
Angel Martin was the second-leading scorer for Skyview and finished with eight. Charlize Davis wound up with five.
Capital (3-0) will play at Gallatin on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Falcons (3-1) won't play again until Jan. 6 against Great Falls CMR.
"Fair or not, because we don't have a lot of the same kids that won state, that's how everybody looks at you," Montague said of being a target for other teams. "I told our kids we are going to get everyone's best effort. We have to be ready for that. But we did some good things and we know we have some improvements to make."
