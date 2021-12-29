Honorable mentions:
- Marietta Bahnmiller, Big Sandy
- Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
- Elly Bruuersma, Reed Point
- Kelli Cole (Rubel), Bozeman
- Doris Deden (Hasquet), Missoula Sentinel
- Martha Dembek, Winnett
- Gwen Dighans, Opheim
- Kim Erickson, Whitefish
- Rachelle Gardner (Sayers), Absarokee
- Jenny Heringer, Billings Central
- Vicki Hileman, Whitefish
- Torrey Hill, Anaconda
- Michaela Howe-Cobb, Augusta
- Katy Kloppel, Great Falls
- Brittany Lohman, Bozeman
- Mary Lou Matovich, Grass Range
- Catie McElmurry, Troy
- Robyn Milne, Richey
- Sharla Muralt, Whitefish
- Alison Scott, Lima
- Sandy Selvig, Outlook
- Dawn Sievers, Miles City
- Dawn Silliker, Whitefish
- Joanne Slifka, Townsend
- Bailey Snelling, Harlowton
- Sophia Stiles, Malta
- Bobbi Suhr, Harrison
- Natalie Streeter, Great Falls
- Dvera Tolbert, Hardin
- Anna Wherry, Butte
