Honorable mentions:

  • Marietta Bahnmiller, Big Sandy
  • Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
  • Elly Bruuersma, Reed Point
  • Kelli Cole (Rubel), Bozeman
  • Doris Deden (Hasquet), Missoula Sentinel
  • Martha Dembek, Winnett
  • Gwen Dighans, Opheim
  • Kim Erickson, Whitefish
  • Rachelle Gardner (Sayers), Absarokee
  • Jenny Heringer, Billings Central
  • Vicki Hileman, Whitefish
  • Torrey Hill, Anaconda
  • Michaela Howe-Cobb, Augusta
  • Katy Kloppel, Great Falls
  • Brittany Lohman, Bozeman
  • Mary Lou Matovich, Grass Range
  • Catie McElmurry, Troy
  • Robyn Milne, Richey
  • Sharla Muralt, Whitefish
  • Alison Scott, Lima
  • Sandy Selvig, Outlook
  • Dawn Sievers, Miles City
  • Dawn Silliker, Whitefish
  • Joanne Slifka, Townsend
  • Bailey Snelling, Harlowton
  • Sophia Stiles, Malta
  • Bobbi Suhr, Harrison
  • Natalie Streeter, Great Falls
  • Dvera Tolbert, Hardin
  • Anna Wherry, Butte

