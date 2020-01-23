BILLINGS — The top-ranked Billings Central girls remained unbeaten with a 75-36 win over Livingston on Thursday night.
Solei Elletson scored 16 points to lead four Rams into double figures. Olivia Moten-Schell and Mya Hansen added 13 points and Isabelle Erickson had 10 for Central, which improved to 10-0.
The Rams took a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and built the lead to 36-15 by halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.