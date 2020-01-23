BILLINGS — The top-ranked Billings Central girls remained unbeaten with a 75-36 win over Livingston on Thursday night.

Solei Elletson scored 16 points to lead four Rams into double figures. Olivia Moten-Schell and Mya Hansen added 13 points and Isabelle Erickson had 10 for Central, which improved to 10-0.

The Rams took a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and built the lead to 36-15 by halftime.

