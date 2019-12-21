MISSOULA — With a half-dozen wins under its belt already, the Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team has ample reasons to be feeling festive over the Christmas break.
The Class B top-ranked Breakers finished up a perfect December with a 62-38 win over rival Florence Saturday at the Sister Rita Activity Center. Loyola will take a 6-0 mark into the January portion of its schedule.
"This year feels completely different," said senior guard Syd Koppang, who scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting. "I feel like the start of our season we picked up where we finished off last year at state.
"This is the best team we've had an I'm excited to see where it takes us. I think we have a shot at going all the way."
The Breakers typically employ a press and favor a frenetic pace in all their games. It takes a lot of depth to consistently win that way. Fortunately, depth is one of Loyola's best assets.
"We're the same group we were a year ago with just one senior that graduated," noted coach Travis Walker, whose team took third at state last March. "We're a year older and a year smarter and the girls are making nice decisions with the ball. It's a fun group to be around."
Because the Breakers enjoyed state success last season, their focus in practice is better than ever this season. They realize the ultimate prize in within their grasp and they're determined to do whatever it takes.
"We're happy with the attitude of the girls and how when we come to practice they want to learn what we're teaching," Walker said. "They're soaking up everything that's being said. It's something where we want to get better every game, every quarter. We want to keep climbing."
Florence, who finished second in the state tourney last season but lost a lot of players to graduation, had a heap of trouble with Loyola's press in the first half. The Falcons had 27 turnovers in the first half and trailed at intermission, 40-12, despite the fact Loyola missed eight of its first 10 shots.
The Breakers enjoyed impressive scoring balance in the first half. Koppang led the way with nine points, followed by Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger with seven and Laney Denning and Nat Clevenger each with five.
"It's awesome that everyone on our team, including the players off the bench, can come in and play at as high an intensity level as our starters," Koppang said.
Koppang hit two of her three triples in the third quarter as the hosts stretched their lead to 54-22. Coach Walker sat his starters for most of the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.