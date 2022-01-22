MISSOULA — With the final seconds ticking off the clock, Addy Heaphy launched a pass from half court to Hailey Flamand, who jumped, caught the ball and tossed a two-hand pass across the baseline to Elly Thorpe, who then swung the ball to Bailee Sayler, who drained a basket from about 5 feet behind the 3-point line on the right wing just before the buzzer.
The sequence lasted all of six seconds and ended with Missoula Hellgate hitting its 10th triple to take a 44-11 halftime lead over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday. It was already a season-best performance beyond the arc for the second-ranked Knights, who improved to 8-0 with a 62-18 win.
“We’ve been averaging 2 for 14 from the 3-point line. That’s been our nemesis all year,” said Rob Henthorn, who is Hellgate’s co-head coach along with his son Brady Henthorn. “I tell that other co-coach of mine that I really don’t want to shoot any more 3s, but he said, ‘No, they’re going to start going in,’ and so he lets them shoot the 3s.”
Hellgate connected on a total of 11 3-pointers. Flamand and Sayler each scored nine points on a trio of triples. Heaphy hit two 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 11 points, tied with center Alex Covill. Keke Davis sank two to finish with six points, and Chloe Larsen made one.
The Knights had such success from deep because of the passing clinic they put on throughout the game. Their mix of chest, bounce and overhead passes around the perimeter and through traffic led to open shots and 19 assists on 22 made field goals. Lauren Dick led with five helpers, while Heaphy had four.
“We talked about a good pass for a great pass. I said that four years ago when they were freshmen,” Rob Henthorn said. “You make that extra pass, and it makes your teammate look that much better when they shoot, and it makes you look good. We focused on that the last two games, and it stood out today.”
It wasn’t all offense for the Knights, but those makes allowed them to better set up their defense. Their trademark suffocating full-court press led to 23 turnovers forced and kept Big Sky off the board for the opening 5:51 of the game as they built a 16-0 lead. Hellgate tallied 16 steals, with Davis and Dick each collecting three.
The Knights’ passing in the second half focused more on effectively and efficiently moving the ball in transition after creating those turnovers. They did that particularly well in the third quarter, forcing a running clock when they went up 51-11 just over midway through that frame.
The Eagles dropped to 3-5 but had young players show promise against one of the best teams they’ll play all season. Sophomore Audrey Hale paced them with six points, while freshman Kadynce Couture tallied four points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
“Hellgate’s length and athleticism is hard to replicate,” first-year Big Sky coach Tyler Hobbs said. “They shot it well. We needed to be in better positions defensively. Those are the growing pains of having a younger group.”
