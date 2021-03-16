HAVRE — Turner standout Shyann Krass has signed a spring letter of intent to play women's basketball at Montana State-Northern, coach Chris Mouat announced Tuesday.
Krass, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds per game for the Tornadoes this past season. She shot nearly 52 percent from the field and 76 percent from the foul line. She also averaged three blocks and 1.6 steals per game.
“We are thrilled to have Shyan on board. She is a person we’ve watched and known for a long time, and I believe she has a great future in a Skylight uniform,” Mouat said. “She’s a great student and a person of high character. I believe that her potential is unlimited and look forward to her progress on and off of the floor at MSU-Northern.”
Krass is a three-time all-state selection, and a four-time all-conference pick. She played five varsity seasons of basketball and was a full-time starter for four. She also participated in track and field, where she qualified for the State Class C meet in the discus.
Krass was an honor roll student, an academic all-state honoree, and the president of the National Honor Society.
“Shyan has incredible potential at the college level," Mouat said. "She has size and length and can run the floor, and does a great job on the boards. Plus, she has the ability to step out and shoot the perimeter shot. She is a player with unlimited potential.”
Shyan is the daughter of Lorin and Jill Krass. She carries a 3.91 grade-point average and plans on majoring in Health and Physical Education or Agriculture at MSU-Northern.
