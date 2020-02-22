Defense was the pride of the Falcons’ run to the District 12C title.
Twin Bridges defeated Philipsburg 42-28 Saturday as the Falcons’ defense locked down a Prospector team that had beaten Twin Bridges both times the teams met in the regular season.
Falcons senior Ashleigh Guinnane talked about being able to lead her team with 14 points and to a first win over Philipsburg when it mattered most.
“It felt great,” Guinnane said. “We know the feeling [of losing,] because we lost to them by two on their home court, so we worked hard in practice for the three days we had it and knew that we wanted to get the redemption we deserved.
Twin Bridges and Guinnane opened up with an impressive defensive display, as the Falcons held the Prospectors to just three points and a singular open-play basket in the first quarter.
On the offensive side, Guinnane scored nine first-half points, but Twin Bridges saw seven different players score baskets as they built up a 24-12 lead by the halftime break.
Prospectors head coach Brandon Piazzola said that making baskets was a challenge for Philipsburg and that the Falcons’ early lead put his team in hole.
“We had looks, they didn’t fall early and we got down,” Piazzola said. “Just wasn’t our night… [Twin Bridges] gets after it defensively and we didn’t handle it well. Especially in the beginning of the game, we settled in, but by then we were down too much.”
Philipsburg improved on a tough first quarter, getting to the free-throw line as starting sophomores Asha Comings and Reece Pitcher got off the mark by earning fouls.
A trey from senior Aubrey Radtke also helped the Prospectors’ offense generate momentum, but were still outscored 11-9 in the second quarter.
Philipsburg stepped up their defense for the majority of the third quarter, but the Falcons’ defense matched in turn, bettering their first-quarter performance by holding the Prospectors to just two points in the third.
Twin Bridges senior Avery George credited her team’s immense performance by preparing mentally for a physical contest.
“We knew it was going to be a good, rough game,” George said. “We had to get mentally prepared and come out strong... We we’re ready to kick some butt.”
Twin Bridges had to deal with a feisty finish from Philipsburg, as the fourth quarter featured the best offensive output of the night from the Prospectors, but the Falcons had entered the bonus and hit important free throws to deny any chance for a comeback.
Philipsburg was led by Radtke’s nine points, while freshman Rachel Ward followed with eight. Junior Amelia Hill and sophomore Asha Comings each finished with three points.
Piazzola complimented his team for fighting until the end, and his team will gear up for their second-place game against Ennis on Monday.
“I’m proud of how hard my girls work,” Piazzola said. “Getting down big, they didn’t give up and they keep playing hard, play as a team… Our goals change, we’re going to win second in the district.”
Guinnane’s 14 was a game-high, while George contributed seven. Falcons sophomore Lexie Stockett added six, and eighth-grader Emma Konen ended with five.
Twin Bridges head coach Rob Lott says that his team had to find faith in themselves over the course of the season, but that the Falcons are now playing their game with confidence.
“We were 9-9 coming into the district tournament,” Lott said. “One thing we had to overcome all year was a lack of confidence, lack of faith. They believe in each other and get along great... We we’re getting better all the time and playing everybody tough, it just had to come together."
