Ennis and Twin Bridges traded leads on Friday, but the Falcons were on top at the final buzzer.
Twin Bridges defeated the Mustangs 45-41, advancing to the District 12C tournament final where the Falcons will take on Phillipsburg.
Mustangs head coach Jordan Overstreet said that Ennis still has a lot to play for while crediting Twin Bridges for a good game.
“It was a battle,” Overstreet said. “Playing a team three times is tough. Credit to Twin Bridges, they came in and played a great game… The future is bright, but this one is going to sting a little bit. We’re going to battle back tomorrow.”
Both Twin Bridges and Ennis opened with tense play, with neither side finding solid shot opportunities as the Falcons and Mustangs struggled against each other’s defense.
However, eighth-grader Ayla Janzen got Twin Bridges off the ground by sinking a first-quarter three and adding another bucket, but Tanner Inman came off the bench for Ennis to tie the game at 8 after one quarter.
Falcons head coach Rob Lott talked about what Janzen and fellow eight-grade players Ruby Waller, Allie Dale and Emma Konen bring to the team.
“The strength of our team is that we have a lot of depth,” Lott said. “I have a lot of options, and hopefully one of them works… We were short of bodies so we had to bring them up to play a full JV schedule, they were accepted by all of our team and they’re a part of us now. They’re still learning, but they did okay.”
The freshman’s bucket was capitalized on by senior Kennedy Davies’ two treys in the second quarter, which saw the Mustangs go up by six before a handful of trips to the free-throw line had the Falcons within one after two quarters.
Twin Bridges’ press began to produce results, as the Falcons opened the second half by forcing turnovers and going on an 8-0 run to take the lead.
Overstreet talked about Falcons senior Ashleigh Guinnane’s work in the post, which was an important part of Twin Bridges’ success.
“[Guinnane] made some tough finishes,” Overstreet said. “She’s a senior, she’s a great player. A lot of our girls are younger players, and she showed them what tournament ball is like.”
Ennis junior Landri Paladichuk doubled her first-half total by scoring six points for the Mustangs in the third quarter, helping her team steady the contest after falling behind to start the second half.
However, the Falcons proceeded to keep Ennis scoreless the first two-and-a-half minutes of the final quarter, while also scoring six unanswered to take an important advantage.
After Ennis got their first points of the fourth-quarter, Guinnane successfully completed a basket-and-foul before adding another free throw to put the Falcons up 10.
Paladichuk and Davies answered well, as the former sunk a tough contested shot and the latter had a scoop-and-score started a 9-2 run to bring the Mustangs within three with just under two minutes to play.
It was too late for Ennis, though, as the Falcons made an important basket, forced a turnover and earned a jump ball in the final minute to see out the win.
Twin Bridges was led by Guinnane’s 17 points, while Janzen backed up the senior with seven points. Junior Bailey Stockett contributed six, the third-most of the Falcons’ eight different scorers.
Paladichuk matched Guinnane, totaling 17 to lead the Mustangs. Junior Shelby Klein scored eight points, exclusively through free throws, while Davies’ two second-quarter treys saw her finish with six.
Lott talked about how well-matched the teams of District 12C are, but that he was proud for getting the win after Ennis had won the two schools’ previous two meetings.
“[Ennis] beat us twice this year,” Lott said. “Our league is very even. We knew we were capable, but still you’ve got to get it done, you have to execute. Fortunately for us, tonight was our night.”
Twin Bridges now takes on Philipsburg in the final on Saturday, while the Mustangs will battle in the loser bracket, starting with Harrison.
