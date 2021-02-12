ST. REGIS — Charlo’s players calmly walked back to the bench when the buzzer signaled their win over St. Regis on Friday afternoon.
The Vikings had just completed an undefeated regular season. But that didn’t provide much of a reason for the fifth-ranked team in Class C to break out in celebration.
“We’re kind of used to it,” senior Liev Smith said outside the team’s bus after the game.
“That sounds kind of bad,” senior Carlee Fryberger promptly interjected, drawing a laugh from each of them. “Hopefully, we can continue that play through districts and divisionals. And hopefully state as well.”
Going 11-0 in the regular season was more of a relief that it was over. Now Charlo can focus on the postseason, the point it’s been working toward after last season’s heartbreak.
Charlo entered last year’s Western C divisional tournament with an unblemished record. But a loss in the first game to Seeley-Swan sent the Vikings to the loser-out bracket.
A second loss, to Manhattan Christian, gave them an unceremonious dispatching. The coronavirus pandemic made it an extended offseason for the juniors who are now looking to right those wrongs in their final high school season.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back,” Smith said ahead of next week’s District 14-C tournament. “We know exactly where we want to be.”
“And exactly who we need to be and have to be to do that,” Fryberger added.
“We talked about it quite a bit,” Smith said as they continued each other’s thoughts.
“We’ve got a little grudge out for them, I think,” Fryberger concluded.
Charlo coach Bret Thompson has spent the past 35 seasons trying to make the Vikings a regular contender on the state level. The Superior High School grad led them to their lone state title, in 2003, and five state appearances while winning over 600 career games since taking over following his graduation from Montana Western in 1986.
The Vikings most recently made the state tournament in 2019. Smith and Fryberger were sophomore starters on that team, which was the program’s first state qualifier since 2007. While last year’s team missed out, Charlo graduated just one senior from that squad and brought back four starters and high expectations.
“They had a taste of getting beat and what that part of it feels like,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, we’ll get ourselves focused in one game at a time and be mentally prepared as well as physically prepared.”
Many of Charlo’s players know what it takes to win. There’s a contingent of them who’ve been on the volleyball team that’s excelled. Others have had success in track or softball in the spring, the former being coached by Thompson.
“They know what’s at stake,” Thompson said. “I’m not so much worried about them. It’s just me getting out of their way so they can play.”
Right now, they players are focused on being prepared for the postseason push. That’s one lesson they learned from last year’s divisional tournament after feeling they peaked too early.
“We haven’t peaked yet, but hopefully we can peak right at tournament time,” said Smith, an all-state selection last year who’s working her way back after spraining an ankle early this season. “That’s just staying focused and having a good week of practice.”
“And make sure we play good for all four quarters,” added Fryberger, a first-team all-conference pick last season.
“Just practice how we want to play,” Smith tacked on.
This year’s team has shown an increased ability to create offense from defense and spread the ball around with more capable scorers. They’re averaging 53.5 points per game and allowing just 21.4 on average, a differential of plus-32.1 points per game.
The play of sophomores Mila Hawk and Hayleigh Smith has provided some needed depth to the lineup that also includes returning starters Connor Fryberger, a senior, and Kassidi Cox, a junior.
“We’re a little inconsistent on the offensive end, but I’d stack our defense up against most people,” Thompson said. “We’re quick and we’re physically a little stronger than last year. Hopefully, that’s going to pay off down the road.”
Their focus on being disruptive defenders this season was evident in their win over St. Regis as they won the turnover battle 28-6. When they got out in transition, they were able to show some of the chemistry they’ve developed over the years.
“The seniors, we’ve played together since seventh grade, so that chemistry really helps,” said Carlee Fryberger, who filled up the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, seven points, six steals and three assists. “Just being able to read each other with eye contact and knowing what we’re thinking.”
“I know when Carlee’s going to pass it to me, and she knows when I’m going to pass it to her,” said Smith, whose eight points were second only to Hawk’s 12. “We don’t even have to say switch on defense and screens. We just know we’re going to do it.”
Their success so far has come in a season marred by uncertainty due to the pandemic. That’s led to them putting in the work for a season that could still end at a moment’s notice with no payoff for their dedication, like last year’s state tournaments in all classifications.
But they keep pushing through to try to make that return trip to state, even as there’s some uncertainty each day about if they’re going to be able to practice or play and who will be available.
“It would mean a lot, especially with COVID and everything,” Fryberger said of making state.
“It would mean more this year just because of the struggles that we’ve had to go through and the uncertainty,” Smith concurred.
The uncertainty also extends to what lies ahead at the divisional tournament. In a normal year, Charlo would see some of the top contenders in non-conference play, but that wasn’t the case this year with a delayed start and shortened season by nearly a month.
Manhattan Christian and Seeley-Swan, last year’s state qualifiers from the Western C, will again be Charlo’s top competition at the divisional tournament in two weeks. The three teams are a combined 38-0 and graduated a total of two starters from last year.
A win for Charlo in its final game at divisionals might just be worth that on-court celebration.
“This year’s team is a better group than we were the last couple years, but everyone else is a better team, too. It’s funny how that works,” Thompson said. “We’ll be right there. We’re not going to make anything easy for anyone, no matter who we play.
“Hopefully, we’ll catch fire here for the next few weeks. We’re moving in the right direction.”
