HELENA — The last time that Helena Capital and Helena High met in girls basketball, it was a classic as the Bruins beat the Bengals in an overtime thriller.
And with all that's at stake for both teams, there's reason to expect another intense battle when they meet inside the Jungle Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
"We definitely have a desire to win this one," Helena senior McKayla Kloker said. "We are hungry to get it, especially just with how close the last game was. I feel like we should have won, if we had just executed."
Back on Jan. 23, Helena High, the three-time defending state champs, went into the Bears Den as the underdogs against top-ranked Capital, which was still undefeated at the time.
Through three quarters, Helena led by 10 and after a frantic closing run by Capital to tie the score, Kloker put the Bengals in front with half a minute to play.
Still, Capital rallied for its first win in years at home against the Bengals. But that doesn't mean the Bruins don't want to make a statement with a season sweep.
"I am stoked," Dani Bartsch said. "And I kind of want to stick it to them. I want to show that we are the better team and that we are better than we were last time."
Capital may have suffered its first loss of the year since crosstown, going down to Missoula Hellgate on the road, however, Bartsch has been on fire, scoring 58 points in her last four games.
She had a particularly strong outing against Missoula Sentinel last Saturday, scoring 14 points to help the Bruins improve to 14-1 on the season and 10-1 in the Western AA.
Bartsch, her twin sister Paige and the Bruins can take a step towards locking up the No.1 seed at divisionals, but they have another goal they want to achieve first.
"I think it would be great," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of a possible sweep. "It would be huge for us confidence wise going into the postseason and these girls have set goals they wanted to achieve at the start of the year and this would check one of those off the list. But it also helps us control our own destiny with the divisional tournament and that's also something they are very aware of."
For Helena High (7-8, 5-6), the game is equally important in the standings, where the Bengals are fighting it out with Kalispell Glacier for fourth and trying to ensure they can't go lower than sixth.
Yet, for seniors like Caroline Bullock, the motivation is much more simple.
"It matters a ton," Bullock said. "Not just because of what it means for the end of the season, but because it's our crosstown rivalry. It's always a game that matters."
Bullock and the Bengals are also determined to defend their own court.
"When you play at home, you are defending your own territory," Bullock said. "Everyone wants to own the town, but really, you have to defend your own gym."
And while the Bruins may be focused on Helena shooters such as Kloker or Kylie Lantz, who hit four 3-pointers against Missoula Big Sky last Saturday and is averaging 10.4 points per game, head coach Eric Peterson said the Bengals can't just rely on the 3-ball.
"We can't just be a team that scores from the outside," Peterson said. "We have to be a team that scores from the inside out. That's when we play our best."
One player who has been scoring more consistently for the Bengals is Riley Thennis. The senior has reached double figures in three of her last four games, a run that includes a 15-point effort in a win over then No. 2 Hellgate.
"When we have energy, we all play well," Thennis said. "I think it contributes to everybody scoring and playing defense. When we have that energy and are all rooting for each other, we play really well."
Peterson's Bengals have yet to play the kind of basketball that won them three consecutive state championships, but there have been signs lately of a resurgence and the head coach is hoping to see more Saturday night.
"The girls understand that they are right there," Peterson said. "That's what we are looking forward to over the next few weeks, is finally getting over that mental hurdle, and knowing they belong instead rather than just thinking they do."
In that regard, a crosstown win, particularly over No. 1, couldn't hurt.
