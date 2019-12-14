BILLINGS — "Start unknown. Finish unforgettable." So reads the front of the warmup tops for the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball team.
The unknown part might be a bit of a stretch. After all, we’re talking about a program that finished third at the Class AA state tournament a year ago in its first appearance at state since 2003. And even if the Knights did graduate their top two scorers from last year’s team, there were enough returning minutes for opponents to know Hellgate is a threat.
The unforgettable part? Well, they might be on to something there. With a roster that includes eight sophomores and one freshman, the Knights opened the season in Billings and completed a weekend sweep with Saturday’s 46-36 win over Billings West. Hellgate held off Skyview 50-48 on Friday.
“I feel like we did a good job of starting out, and I’m really proud of the team and what we accomplished,” said Knights sophomore point guard Addy Heaphy, who answers questions like she gets the ball downcourt, in direct fashion.
West finished runner-up last season, and, like, Hellgate, graduated their top scorers. Still, Saturday’s game was more than a matchup of last year’s second- and third-place teams. The Knights remember last season’s state semifinal meeting, won 56-36 by West in what coach Rob Henthorn called an — ahem — we'll say butt kicking.
The Knights didn’t exactly return the favor Saturday. The game was tied with five minutes left. But the win continued an ascension that started last season with a semifinal victory over Helena at the Western AA Divisional.
Since then, Henthorn said, “you could see a change.”
“What you’re seeing is a group of girls that love to play the game of basketball,” Henthorn said. “When they walk in the gym, all they want to do is play basketball. Our seniors are gone. We’re trying to find our leaders right now. You look on the floor and you don’t know who your leader is. There isn’t one. They’re all leaders.
“It’s going to be fun, but every day we have to get better. That’s the biggest thing. They’re not satisfied now, they know it’s just another win. But it makes the bus ride a little bit easier. It’s a long way home.”
It’s been a long downhill tumble for the Knights. It looks like they might be climbing back up.
Game summary
Tied 32-32 after a 3-pointer from West’s Willa Albrecht with 5:07 left, the Knights closed the game on a 14-4 run.
No Hellgate player reached double digits but four players had eight or more. Heaphy and Bailee Sayler, who hit the final tiebreaking basket, led with nine points, and Lauren Dick and Perry Paffhausen both had eight.
West’s biggest lead was four points, but the Golden Bears didn’t lead after Hellgate's Keke Davis’s 3-pointer broke a 15-15 tied late in the second quarter.
Willa Albrecht had 19 points to lead West (1-1). Willa Albrecht added 10.
“It’ll be a good learning experience for our girls,” West coach Charlie Johnson said. “The season’s young and Hellgate’s a great team. Even if they’re young, they just play basketball and play it the right way. Coach Henthorn had his girls prepared and I didn’t have mine, so that’s kind of the story there.”
