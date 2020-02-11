Despite a 6-7 record, the Helena girls basketball team moved into this week’s 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings at No. 5.
The three-time defending state champion Bengals started last week with a 51-46 loss to Butte. Two days later, they upset No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 38-37.
Hellgate also responded well to its loss. On Saturday, the Knights handed top-ranked Helena Capital its first loss of the season. Thanks to its crosstown rival’s win over Hellgate, Capital remained No. 1 in the rankings.
Helena will host No. 3 Missoula Sentinel on Thursday, and Capital will play at Sentinel Saturday.
Whitehall was the only other team to enter this week’s rankings, landing at No. 9 in Class B.
The Class A and C rankings stayed the same, but that might change next week. Class A No. 3 Havre hosts No. 4 Browning on Friday, and Class C No. 4 Charlo will play at No. 6 Hot Springs Saturday.
Records are through Feb. 10
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (12-1)
2. Missoula Hellgate (11-2)
3. Missoula Sentinel (11-2)
4. Billings West (10-3)
5. Helena (6-7) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hardin (15-1)
2. Billings Central (13-2)
3. Havre (14-1)
4. Browning (13-2)
5. Columbia Falls (14-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (16-0)
2. Big Timber (16-0)
3. Harlem (15-1)
4. Forsyth (14-2)
5. St. Labre (14-2)
6. Colstrip (12-4)
7. Columbus (11-5) (+2)
8. Malta (10-5) (+2)
9. Whitehall (11-4) (Previously unranked)
10. Thompson Falls (12-4) (-2)
Class C
1. Fort Benton (16-0)
2. Belt (15-1)
3. Roy-Winifred (15-1)
4. Charlo (17-0)
5. Melstone (16-0)
6. Hot Springs (15-1)
7. Plenty Coups (13-1)
8. Westby-Grenora (15-1)
9. Scobey (15-1)
10. Manhattan Christian (14-2)
