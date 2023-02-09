VICTOR – The Victor Pirates stormed out of the gate Thursday on senior night against the Lincoln Lynx. The Pirates had a comfortable lead for most of the game and at halftime led 21-13.
At the end of the third quarter the Pirates led 36 to 21.
In the fourth quarter, things got interesting. The Lynx crept back into the game; and the Pirates lead shrunk to 38-32, with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Pirates clamped down and, ultimately, defeated the Lynx by a score of 46-35.
“It's been a tough season,” Pirates coach Aimie Kay said. “These seniors have finally come together and have started playing very hard together, and I'm very proud of them. They're just really growing, and they're helping our younger girls start succeeding; and I love it.”
The leading scorer for the Pirates was senior Virginia Brown with 14 points. Senior Nola Smorowski added 13 points. Senior Kyla Tacker had seven points, and senior Tia Allred had five points.
The Pirates play St. Regis on Saturday and will be preparing for the postseason.
“It's anybody's game in tournaments,” Kay said. “The whole season is leading up to that, and anything can happen. I'm hoping that we're peaking at the right time.”
The leading scorer for the Lynx was freshman Makena Copenhaver with 10 points. Sophomore Krymzen Dempster added nine points, and junior Kylee Copenhaver had seven points.
“It was a rough game, I'm frustrated,” laughed Lynx coach Jen Packer. “We came back at the very end, but we didn't show up in the first three quarters. So, it's very frustrating! Good for the Victor girls and their senior night; I'm happy for them.”
Coach Packer is already looking forward to districts.
“We'll meet them again,” Packer said. “Hopefully, we can show up, play them again and make it a game. Both sides played hard tonight.”
