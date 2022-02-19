BILLINGS — It’s been a decade in the making, but the Billings Skyview girls finally took down Billings West.
The third-ranked Falcons overcame a 13-point first-half deficit, saw Breanna Williams outduel West’s Taylee Chirrick in the second half, and beat the top-ranked and previously unbeaten Golden Bears for the first time in 21 tries 50-48 in Eastern AA girls basketball Saturday afternoon before a large, loud crowd at the Skyview gym.
When the Bears couldn’t get off a decent final desperation shot to tie or win the game, it set off a round of hugs and smiles from the Skyview players, chief among them the seniors, who have taken their share of lumps from the Bears in their first couple of years in the program before finally inching closer and closer and now getting over the hump.
Skyview seemed to have West on the ropes when the teams met earlier this season, but the Bears pulled out a buzzer-beating 62-60 win. Saturday, the Falcons were backed into a corner before Williams strong-armed them into the lead in the third quarter. This time Skyview hung on.
“The biggest thing about Skyview girls basketball is we believe,” said Brooke Berry, a four-year starter for the Falcons. “We don’t care if we’re down by (10 points) to go to state against Senior (like in 2020), or if we’re down (13) to the best team in the state."
At that point, Berry stopped herself and repeated her previous line, signalling air quotes with her hands.
"Well, 'best team in the state,'" she continued. "We believe in ourselves. We know that we have the talent to win a state championship, and we stuck with that self-confidence and I think that’s what brought us to the top.”
Williams finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Berry added 13 points for the Falcons.
Chirrick scored 19 points to lead West. Layla Baumann chipped in with 10 points.
'You can't guard her!"
Williams, Skyview’s 6-foot-2 sophomore, grabbed 11 rebounds to give her a second double-double in as many days.
She had 14 points and 15 rebounds in Friday’s win over Senior, and after that game Williams said she lets the offense take care of itself.
In the third quarter Saturday she made offense her emphasis.
After Williams sat most of the second quarter with foul trouble, Skyview coach Brent Montague made her the focus in the third quarter, and whether she was taking entry passes or dribbling to the basket from the elbow, West had no answers.
Williams scored 14 points in the third quarter, including two 3-point plays, prompting the Skyview student section to chant “You can’t guard her! You can’t guard her!” at one point.
“She’s a tough matchup for a lot of different reasons,” Montague said. “We were able to do some things there to clear out inside and just kind of put the ball in her hands and let her go to work. And then we had some other kids hit some big shots.”
By the time the third quarter was over, Skyview had turned a 27-14 second-quarter deficit into a 42-37 lead.
“It wasn’t looking good at first,” Montague said. “Again, our bench did a great job when Breanna got in foul trouble and just held the fort down, and I’m really proud of them for that. The third quarter, we just had to be us.”
Unbeaten no more
West became the final Class AA girls team to take a loss. Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate was also unbeaten this week before falling to Helena Capital on Tuesday.
Though the Bears trailed 49-41 midway through the fourth quarter, they had their chances at the end. But as the Falcons tried to wind down the clock over the final three minutes or so, the Bears couldn’t get their hands on the ball.
They forced a couple loose balls, but couldn’t chase them down, and Skyview maintained possession for most of the game’s final three minutes. And when West did force a turnover with a chance to tie late, the Bears turned the ball right back over.
After scoring at the 4:40 mark for that 49-41 lead, Skyview didn’t score again until a Cami Harris free throw with 3.2 seconds left. Harris was called for a lane violation on her second free throw, but Chirrick, who scored 10 second-half points, lost her footing trying to get downcourt after the inbounds play and couldn’t get much on her final heave at the buzzer.
“It’s one regular-season game with two good teams,” West coach Charlie Johnson said. “Someone’s got to win and someone’s got to lose, and for us the ball just didn’t drop in some areas. Skyview made a couple more hustle plays and hit a couple more shots on their home floor and I just think that’s the difference in the game.”
Appreciative players, coaches
Both sides praised the number of fans who turned out for the game. Skyview’s gym was mostly full, a site that hasn’t been seen in some time for the girls.
Berry said it was noticeable.
“It’s really awesome when you come into the gym and it’s packed,” she said. “Skyview girls basketball hasn’t had that in a really long time. It’s just cool to go from that freshman year of winning one game the whole season and then getting success and watching the gym fill up. That crowd tonight was amazing and we all just kind of fed off the crowd.”
Said Montague: “West is really good, and what a great game for not only the teams, but what a great game for the community. The fact that they came out says a lot about what these programs are about right now.”
The teams might have two more meetings in their future. The Eastern AA divisional is in Belgrade (March 3-5), while the state tournament will be held at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark the following week.
"Hopefully the crowd enjoyed another good basketball game," Johnson said. "Talking to coach Montague, we hope we're there at the end playing each other when it's all said and done. But, he'd probably say they have a long way to go, and we have a long way to go."
Numbers game
West dropped to 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the league. Skyview is 14-2 and also 11-1, but if the Bears win out next weekend against the Great Falls schools, West will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming divisional tournament. Skyview’s nonconference loss to Hellgate would be the tie-breaker. ... Skyview last beat West 51-44 in 2012. West still has won 39 of the last 44 meetings. ...Last season, West beat Skyview 47-44 in their first meeting of the year, then beat the Falcons 67-43 and again 59-29 for third place at the state tournament.
