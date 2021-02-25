BUTTE — The girls of Browning and Dillon woke up for an early tip Thursday, where the Lady Indians defeated the Beavers 50-31 in the Class A Western Divisional Tournament.
Despite the early tip, there was no lack in energy and aggressiveness early on. Both teams played a full-court press defense which resulted in turnovers on both sides.
"Our energy at the beginning was excellent, I thought we had good energy and our press had them rattled," Dillon coach John Hansen said. "Unfortunately we weren't able to keep it up in the second half."
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first quarter, where the Lady Indians led the Beaver 8-6. It was in the second though when the scoring picked up, thanks to Browning's Abby Bull Calf.
Bull Calf, standing at 6-foot-4, proved nearly impossible to stop in the paint. She had eight points in the second quarter alone, which pushed Browning's halftime lead to seven points.
"Their size affected us, definitely, especially inside with Bull Calf," Hansen said. "Early on they were missing shots but when they started going in our defense waned a little bit. We have to execute better defensively."
It was in the second half that Browning began to pull away. The Beavers continued to turn the ball over, and the Lady Indians had found a way to turn forced turnovers into points.
While second-half shot making sealed the game for the Lady Indians, it would not have been possible without their aggressive defense. According to Browning coach Daryl "Poorboy" Croff, defense is always an emphasis with his team.
"Our goal is to make what we call '32 minutes of hell' with our pressure," Croff said. "Teams are figuring us out but we have to outwork them. Our defense is working and our offense clicked after we had a rough start. The girls are working hard and playing as a group, and that's what I'm really proud of."
With a 29-22 lead headed into the final period, the Lady Indians pulled away offensively. Around the four-minute mark, Walker Running Crane knocked down three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, igniting her team's momentum.
Abby Bull Calf finished with 14 points for the Lady Indians and Walker Running Crane had 10. Ainsley Shipman led the way for Dillon with 14 points.
"We finally got healthy, we've been playing with eight or nine all year," Croff said. "There were games we should've won this year but didn't because we couldn't score. But the more we practice, the more they get comfortable."
"Whoever wins this next game, it will be a good match up," Croff continued.
The Lady Indians will face the winner of Frenchtown and Columbia Falls on Friday at 4 p.m. For the Beavers, their hopes of advancing to the state tournament are not over, either.
The Beavers will face the loser of Frenchtown and Columbia Falls on Friday at 11 a.m. The top four teams, pulled from the tournament's championship and consolation game, will advance to the state tournament.
"I love our leadership and chemistry, we knew this was going to be a very tight tournament," Hansen said. "We still have a lot of confidence that we can rebound tomorrow, I just love our energy."
