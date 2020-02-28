In 2016, the Corvallis girls basketball program made the state tournament for the first time.
Four years later, they will have a chance once more to vie for a state championship. The Blue Devils downed Whitefish 41-27 in the Western A girls semifinals on Friday night to push themselves into both the divisional championship and the state tournament.
The top-four teams from the Western A advance to the 2020 Class A girls state basketball tournament, which will be held next week in Billings.
"It feels so good," said senior Hannah Hutchinson, who was a freshman on the 2016 team. "We won state in volleyball and to go back to the tournament for the second time in history, it's so cool, we're just rolling."
Hutchinson scored 15 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Isabel Evans added on 11. Hope Brown led Whitefish with eight points.
Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 39
The Broncs had several chances to tie the game late, but freshman Taryn Searle hit two free throws late and Hamilton beat Frenchtown.
A defensive stand on a possession that started with 15 seconds left and Hamilton up by three ended up in a turnover for Frenchtown. Layne Kearns also hit a free throw late to make the deficit four for Frenchtown.
Hamilton is headed to state under first-year head coach Richard Griffin. The Broncs have made the tournament in three of the last four years.
This story will be updated.
