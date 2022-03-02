The Helena Capital girls basketball team might be the two-time defending Class AA state champions. But they are also the three-time defending champs in the Western AA Divisional and the Bruins are hoping to make it four years in a row this weekend at Carroll College.
Yet, the Capital teams that won those championships featured Dani and Paige Bartsch, as well as a number of other stalwarts. Now, Capital has seen new players emerge such as former Whitehall transfer Jada Clarkson, who sparked the Bruins to a win over No. 2 Missoula Hellgate a few weeks ago, which enters the tournament as the top overall seed.
Capital could have been the No. 2 seed with a win over Butte last Saturday, but the Bulldogs beat CHS in overtime and moved up to the No. 6 spot, which means a first-round rematch. Helena High and Sentinel will also square off again after playing last Saturday in Missoula too.
There will be four Class AA state tournament berths on the line this week at Carroll College and he's a look ahead at all four of Thursday's first-round matchups.
No. 1 Hellgate (17-1) vs No. 8 Glacier (5-13), 12:30 p.m.
Led by a deep and experienced roster that features 6-foot-5 Alex Covill, Bailee Sayler and Addy Heaphy, plus others from last year's Class AA state runner-up in Lauren Dick, Perry Paffhausen and Keke Davis, the Knights are the pre-tournament favorite.
Theif only loss this season came in overtime, on the road against Capital and in their two prior meetings with Glacier, including one last week, Hellgate won by an average of 30 points.
Glacier boasts Bethany Sorensen and Sidney Gulick who average a combined 19.7 points per game, yet the Wolfpack lost 12 of their last 14 games and will need to turn that around if they are going to hand Hellgate its second loss.
No. 4 Helena High (10-8) vs Sentinel (8-10), 2 p.m.
Helena is one of just six Class AA girls basketball teams that won 10 games during the 2021-22 regular season and the Bengals come in with momentum after winning their last two over Butte and Sentinel last Saturday.
Junior Alex Bullock and sophomore Avery Kraft both averaged more than 10 points a game for Helena during the regular season. Kim Feller has been another reliable scorer inside, while Ashley Koenig and Maloree English have also had scoring outbursts.
Sentinel doesn't have any players that averaged in double figures during the regular season but Brooke Stayner, Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry all averaged at least 7.7 and only once this season did the Spartans not have at least one double-digit scorer.
No. 3 Capital (12-6) vs No. 6 Butte (9-9), 6:30 p.m.
In the night session of the girls tournament, Capital will open things up against Butte, the team that just defeated it in overtime on Saturday. The Bruins are three-time defending champions and are looking to clinch a fourth consecutive trip to the Class AA state tournament under head coach Katie Garcin-Forba.
But none of that matters this week and with a team on the docket that just upset the Bruins, Capital won't be overlooking anybody.
"Everybody is 0-0 and you just have to take it one game at a time," Garcin-Forba said. "I think it's the first year on the girls side we could see a lot of movement and I won't be surprised by anything with how games have gone this season and the way we have all beat up on each other. It should be exciting and I'm interested to see how it all plays out with it being back to the tournament format."
Clarkson is the leading scorer at 14 points per game for the Bruins but CHS is a deep team that includes a number of other contributors such as Megan Swanson (7.8 ppg), Rachael Stacey, Parklyn Heller, Kayla Almquist, Kathryn Emmert and others.
Clarkson has led the Bruins in scoring 13 times this season but was limited to just four on Saturday against Butte, which won the game thanks to an overtime 3-pointer from Kodie Hoagland, who is the Bulldogs second-leading scorer behind Ashley Olson (8.2 ppg).
The Bruins and Bulldogs rank fourth and sixth in scoring defense respectively in Class AA and the winner of that battle, will likely be the winner of the game.
No. 2 Flathead (14-4) vs No. 7 Big Sky (6-12), 8 p.m.
The Bravettes have cooled off as the season has gone on finishing the season 4-4 after starting out 10-0. Kalispell Flathead is the No. 5 defensive team in the state and boasts two solid scorers in Kennedy Moore and Maddy Moy who each average nine points a game.
Flathead swept Big Sky during the regular season, winning the first matchup by 16 and the more recent game by seven. The Eagles, who had lost six in a row at one point, defeated Glacier last week to move up to the No. 2 seed. Kadynce Couture paces the Eagles with over 10 points a game, while Avari Batt, one of two seniors averaged nine per game.
The girls semifinals will be at 6:30 and 8 on Friday night and the championship game for the Western AA is also set for 8 on Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.