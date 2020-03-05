MISSOULA — The saying is that when the postseason starts, every team is 0-0. But even a fresh start couldn't do anything to help Missoula Big Sky against the No. 1 Helena Capital girls Thursday.
Because as it turns out, the Bruins are just as dominant in the postseason and even though it wasn't their best effort, they still won with ease over Big Sky 46-20 to advance to the Western AA semifinals Friday night.
"I think it's great," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of the win. "I was looking forward to this first game so you can get that first tournament game out of the way and get going. It's tough when to get up for this morning game and we need to execute better tomorrow."
Anytime you play Capital, you have to deal with the Bartsch twins and in the first half, Dani Bartsch was the best player on the floor, hitting 5-of-6 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, to score 11 first-half points, helping Capital build a 24-9 lead at the break.
"Dani has been really confident shooting the ball lately," Garcin-Forba said. "She did a great job of hunting scoring opportunities early on and offensively, we need to keep getting her the ball when she goes on those runs."
While Bartsch started hot in the first half, her teammates started to warm up a little more in the third quarter as Mara McGinley hit from deep and then knocked down another jumper as the Bruins extended their lead to 32-13 after three quarters.
In the fourth, Capital ground out a first-round win thanks to a dominating effort on defense, which allowed just four points in the third quarter and and seven in the final stanza to wrap up the 26-point win.
When it was all said and done, Dani Bartsch went 7-of-13 from the field on her way to 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Paige Bartsch also had a solid outing with nine points, five boards, a block and two assists. Audrey Hofer pitched in with six and Mara McGinley had five.
For Missoula Big Sky, Corbyn Sandua led the way with 12 points. The Eagles will head to loser-out action Friday against the loser of Helena High and Glacier, while the Bruins will move into the semifinals, where they will face the winner.
If it's Helena High, it will be a third crosstown matchup at it will take place at 6 p.m. at Missoula Sentinel Friday.
"If that happens, it will be exciting," Garcin-Forba said. "We had that two years ago at divisionals and last year at state. It's fun, but no matter who we play, we have to execute better and play with more energy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.