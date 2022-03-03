HELENA—Kennedy Moore was unstoppable for Kalispell Flathead on Thursday night, pouring in a game-high 16 points and completing the double-double with 10 rebounds. Moore was also credited with two assists and two blocks, helping to lift the Bravettes past Big Sky 48-39 and into the divisional semifinals.
“She’s pretty special and we know it,” Flathead head coach Sam Tudor said about Moore. “She really enjoyed herself tonight and was what was to see about Kennedy. She played hard and kept playing. Can’t say enough about her.”
Flathead will now play Capital with a trip to the championship on the line Friday night at 8.
“Really it was all just teamwork,” Moore said. “Just finding the open player. I think Maddy Moy had a big part of that…I’m so excited for tomorrow and I’m really excited to play Capital.”
Big Sky led Flathead 21-19 at the break, but after holding the Eagles to just five third-quarter points, the Bravettes exploded for 20 points in the game’s final eight minutes, icing a nine-point win.
“[Big Sky] is just so well-coached and [Kadynce] Couture is something special,” Tudor said. “We knew it was going to be a good game going in. I think everyone kinda saw Kennedy – she caused a lot of matchup problems…Saw a lot of good things, a lot of good takeaways. Now it’s just about getting to bed and playing in that semifinal.”
Maddy Moy added 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals for Flathead. She accounted for nearly half of the Bravettes steals as they ramped up in the defensive pressure in the second half.
Big Sky shot just 26.3 percent (5-for-19) from the field in the game’s final 16 minutes and turned the basketball over 18 total times in the loss.
“[Flathead] put a little pressure on us,” Big Sky head coach Tyler Hobbs said. “They went to their 1-3-1 and we had a little bit of a hard time figuring it out. They’re long and athletic and their size kinda gave us some fits. We didn’t make enough buckets.”
Freshman Kadynce Couture posted a double-double of her own, scoring 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Senior Avari Batt went 9-for-11 from the free throw line and finished with a team-high 13 points for Big Sky.
Big Sky will play Butte in loser-out action at 2 p.m. on Friday.
“We gotta stay together and believe,” Hobbs said. “That’s a good team that we played, but we’re a good team. We’re young, but the kids work hard, they’re hungry. They believe they can do it. We gotta stay together and fight through some adversity and put a complete game together tomorrow.”
Helena Capital 28, Butte 24
Jada Clarkson scored both of Capital’s fourth-quarter field goals and Kayla Almquist knocked down both ends of a high-pressure one-and-one with 1.7 left to play to propel the Bruins into tomorrow’s semifinal game with a win over Butte.
“That’s like a big thing in practice for us lately; focusing and making those plays,” Almquist said. “Especially free throws since we struggled at the start of the year with them. It was just matter-of-fact and doing what needed to be done.”
Capital failed to score in the game’s first quarter, but allowed just four points. The Bruins’ nine first-half points were more than doubled in the third quarter. After shooting 17.6 percent (3-for-17) in the first half, Capital nearly eclipsed 44 percent in the game’s final 16 minutes.
“Second half we just needed to relax and move the ball,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “I thought we got some really good shots. Megan hit some big shots for us and then we had some good attacks to the rim. I thought we just moved the ball better and I thought we were more aggressive in the second half.”
Clarkson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer toward the end of the third quarter. Her bucket with 2:15 left to play gave Capital a four-point edge as Butte remained stuck on 19 points.
Clarkson was the lone player in Thursday night’s game to break into double figures, scoring 10 points and adding two rebounds and a steal.
“She made some great plays for us, and that’s what she does,” Garcin-Forba said of Clarkson. “She didn’t shoot the ball as well as I think she would’ve liked this first game out. She’ll adjust, but she was still able to make really big plays for us. Really big hustle plays. When shots aren’t falling, she does other things really well for us.”
Megan Swanson chipped in nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win. Kathryn Emmert chipped in five points, three rebounds, and four assists for Capital.
Capital advances to the semifinals on Friday and will play Flathead at 8 p.m.
Butte will await the loser of that aforementioned Flathead-Big Sky matchup. The Bulldogs shot just 26.3 percent (10-for-38) from the field in Thursday’s contest. Kodie Hoagland scored a team-high seven points – including a clutch 3-pointer late that drew Butte to within two points.
Ashley Olson added six points, four rebounds and a block for the Bulldogs.
“It was a battle and the kids fought hard,” Butte head coach Bryan Arntson said. “We had our chances, but didn’t execute as well as we needed to down the stretch. They hit a couple big shots there at the end. Clarkson hit a big one there. I was proud of the kids’ effort. It was a defensive battle, tough to come by points in that game. It’s kinda been that way all year.
Helena High 56, Missoula Sentinel 53
In a game with 58 combined attempted free throws, perhaps nobody was more instrumental in knocking down shots from the charity stripe than Helena High’s Avery Kraft.
Kraft went 11-for-12 from the line, the Bengals went 27-for-35 from the line as a team, and Helena held off Sentinel to join Hellgate in Friday’s semifinal game.
“You don’t get to the line by happenstance,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. “The girls have to be strong with the ball. Under that type of pressure, especially on the hip like they were, you’ve gotta be strong with the ball in order to get there…So getting there is a result of us being strong in what we do…That’s something we work on every single day. We spend at least 15 minutes every day on free throws, because that’s what that game came down to.”
Kraft scored a game-high 17 points in the victory despite going 3-for-10 from the field. She pulled down four rebounds, and added an assist and a steal in 29 minutes. She connected on numerous clutch baskets throughout to keep the Bengals on pace with Sentinel.
“She’s that quintessential point guard that can put the ball in the bucket,” Dudek said of Kraft. “She’s been patrolling the pace of play for us. She obviously has big-shot ability and she’s not afraid of the moment…She hit a couple huge shots like one through contact against Brooke Stayner and obviously all the free throws.”
Sentinel entered the half down 30-22 but trailed by just three after 24 minutes. The Spartans held Helena High to just seven third-quarter points and recovered from a 15-point second-quarter Bengal advantage.
“I loved our effort in the third quarter,” Sentinel head coach Sarah Pfeifer said. “I thought we showed a lot of grit fighting back. We used a lot of energy doing that and we kinda lulled a little bit and lost our momentum. Kudos to Kraft for knocking down a bunch of free throws at the end of the game. We didn’t really want to foul her, but she found a way to get the ball and didn’t give us a choice.”
Maloree English and Alex Bullock each scored 10 points for Helena High. Ashley Koenig and Kim Feller each chipped in five points. Bullock was also credited with three steals in the victory, while English totaled two steals.
Brooke Stayner paced Sentinel with 14 points. Kodi Fraser added 13. Those two seniors combined for four rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
“They were the leaders that I know them to be,” Pfeifer said. “Seniors, their last divisionals – go out there and make it happen. They took it to them. I thought they both did a great job. They always bring in on the defensive end, but they did a lot for us on offense today, too.”
Helena High and Hellgate will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Glacier and Sentinel will meet in loser-out action at 12:30.
Missoula Hellgate 65, Kalispell Glacier 36
Four Knights broke into double figures as Missoula Hellgate rolled past Kalispell Glacier in the opening game of the girls Western AA Divisional Tournament inside Carroll College’s PE Center on Thursday.
“It was a good win,” Hellgate senior Addy Heaphy said. “It’s exciting to beat a good team like that. I feel like we played really well, but it’s only upward from here…We’re still pretty confident, but we just gotta go game-by-game.”
The Knights did not start fast on Thursday, and instead trailed Glacier 6-4 mid-way through the first quarter. Hellgate called time, quickly reeled off seven points and ended the first quarter on a 16-0 run. Hellgate’s advantage ballooned to 16 points before the Wolfpack scored again.
“We just got after them a little bit and told them that they’ve gotta work harder if they want to continue to move in the right direction,” Hellgate co-head coach Brady Henthorn said of the timeout. “They responded well and continued to do those little things that you can control. That’s kinda what helped get us that run.”
Hellgate forced 24 Glacier turnovers in the win and scored 29 points off those mistakes. Lauren Dick was credited with five steals, while Chloe Larsen added five. In all, six Knights picked up at least two steals on Thursday.
More enough than not, those Glacier turnovers led to transition buckets for Hellgate. Heaphy and Perry Paffhausen found teammates numerous times on the break, resulting in easy buckets for Hellgate.
“We’ve got a great group of athletes with great basketball IQs,” Henthorn said. “They are just doing a really good job of playing off each other. We’ve been working on some transition, just to continue to push the pace of play. When we get a couple buckets then the girls continue to feed off of that.”
Junior Alex Covill paced the Knights with 12 points in the victory. Keke Davis added 11 and Bailee Sayer and Dick each chipped in 10 points. Noah Fincher scored a team-high 12 points for Glacier, while Bethany Sorenson added eight.
