MISSOULA - Winning a Saturday morning-loser out game to go to the state tournament is never easy, especially not when it comes against the three-time defending state champions.
But after a semifinal loss to Missoula Sentinel Friday night, that's exactly what second-seeded Missoula Hellgate faced at the Western AA Divisional tournament Saturday.
And after three quarters of play at Missoula Sentinel, Helena High, the three-time champs hoping to keep their title hopes alive, had Hellgate on the ropes, leading 32-24 after an 8-0 run to close the third. Yet, the Knights ended the game on an 18-4 run to rally for the 42-36 win.
A win which sends Hellgate back to the state tournament after the Knights got third a season ago.
"That was a fight until the end kind of game," Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn said. "Every bucket was hard, for both teams. We just kept talking to the girls about pushing through and everyone contributed. The parents were energetic, the kids on the bench were energetic. It takes a whole team. "
It might have taken a total team effort to finish off Helena High, but two clutch jumpers from Addy Heaphy in the fourth quarter sure helped. The first was a two, the second was a 3-pointer, her first of the game, which got the Knights within three.
Minutes later, Hellgate had pulled even and took the lead on a Bailee Sayler jumper. In the final minutes, the Knights wrapped up the win by stalling and hitting free throws.
Sayler was just 4-of-14 from the field, but she was good when she needed to be. She also finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Alex Covill added nine points and five rebounds, while Heaphy finished with seven.
The win will advance Hellgate to the third-place game against Kalispell Glacier, which clinched a berth at state with a 46-45 win over Butte High at Missoula Hellgate in the other loser-out game Saturday morning.
The Wolfpack and Knights will play for third at 4:30 p.m. at Missoula Sentinel High School. Both teams will go to state, but the winner will be the No. 3 seed and the loser the No. 4.
For Helena High, the winner of the last three Class AA state titles, the loss is the end of an era, not just with the titles but in terms of the six seniors that will graduate.
"With these guys, it was never an effort thing. We just couldn't close out against good teams this year for whatever reason," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "I just feel blessed to be part of their lives. There are only two teams in each division that win with all the teams out there so we have been pretty spoiled the last three years. On the flip side, it's just a game and we have to remember the big picture."
