HELENA—For the first time since 2013, Kalispell Flathead is headed to the state tournament.
The Bravettes beat Capital 41-32 in the Western AA Divisional Tournament semifinal game to punch their ticket.
“I’ve only been with the program for two years, but it really is a long time coming for the program,” head coach Sam Tudor said. “Clare [Converse] has worked so hard for this program in her four years. It’s just so special to see her punch that ticket.”
The Bravettes’ post game celebration could be heard through the locker room doors. The cheers and shouts only grew louder when the coaching staff informed the player that they would, in fact, be headed to state.
“It’s amazing because Flathead hasn’t been to state in such a long time,” junior Maddy Moy said. “Everyone put so much effort into it. It was fun and we enjoyed every bit of it…It is one of the best feelings in the world. We’re all so excited. It’s just such a good feeling. The idea of going to state is just awesome.”
“This is one of the highlights of my coaching career,” Tudor said. “It just means so much. Every one of those kids that we have in that locker room means a lot to me.”
Moy, as well as Kennedy Moore, paced the Bravettes with 11 points in Friday night’s divisional semifinal win over Capital. Moore pulled down seven rebounds to go along with her scoring output, while Moy dished out five assists and amassed three steals.
For the second time in as many games, the Bruins failed to score in the game’s first quarter. That allowed Flathead to build a second-quarter advantage, one Capital erased by the third quarter.
Jada Clarkson buried a triple with under three minutes left in the third, knotting the game at 21-21. From there, Flathead reeled off a 12-4 run, seizing an eight-point edge mid-way through the game’s final quarter.
“Capital has a lot of resolve,” Tudor said. “We knew they were going to make a run at us, and when we came out of their little spurt and we were able to score a little bit, that was when I knew we were gonna be OK. They’re just so well-coached that sometimes it’s tough to adjust. That was probably the biggest thing is our girls doing the adjustments on the fly…Tonight they really brought it together and came together as a team.”
Flathead turned to a 2-3 zone defense for much of the night, packing the paint to keep Capital out and help in the rebounding department. The Bravettes finished with a plus-four rebounding edge, including 9-6 on the offensive glass, and held Capital to 32.5 percent (13-for-40) from the field for the game.
“I didn’t think we handled defensive assignments well when that run happened,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “We gave them a couple offensive rebound put-backs that we needed. It was a focus for us and they just won that side of the ball tonight.”
Clare Converse pulled down four offensive rebounds in the victory. She finished with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.
Jada Clarkson paced the Bruins with 13 points on Friday. Megan Swanson chipped in eight points, pulled down six rebounds and was credited with an assist and steal.
Capital will play Missoula Sentinel in loser-out action at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The winner of that game will join Hellgate, Flathead and either Helena High or Butte at the state tournament out of the Western AA.
“We’ve gotta be more efficient offensively early on,” Garcin-Forba said. “We have to be more disciplined on the defensive end, know what we need to do to get stops. But we have to be more aggressive and we have to be more disciplined on the offensive end.”
Flathead plays one-loss Missoula Hellgate on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the divisional championship game.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Tudor said of his team’s upcoming task. “We’re on a high right now. I want to get them rested and I want them to have the mindset that they belong here. I think they truly believe that they do. I think we can give it a shot, for sure.”
Missoula Hellgate 53, Helena High 23
A year after finishing runner-up to Capital in the state tournament, the Missoula Hellgate girls are headed back after beating Helena High on Friday night in the Western AA Divisional Tournament semifinals.
Hellgate plays Flathead in the divisional championship on Saturday.
“It’s nice to punch our ticket to state,” Hellgate head coach Brady Henthorn said. “We keep telling these girls one game at a time, so we want to finish this tournament with a win, as well…It’s a great feeling to be able to get back to state and just have a chance to redeem ourselves from the way we ended last year.”
Bailee Sayler poured in 14 points by halftime and finished with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Knights. She was instrumental in Hellgate’s quick start and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.
“She looked comfortable and confident and found the open areas,” Henthorn said of Sayler. “Seeing the first couple of shots go in was really a nice way to get going for the game.”
Sayler and fellow senior Keke Davis combined for 30 points, 14 rebounds and four assists as the Knights shot 50 percent (8-for-16) from the field in the second half and 45 percent for the game.
“It was just ball movement,” Sayler said. “We knew if we got the ball moving outside, it would open things inside and if it wasn’t open on the inside, it would be on the outside. Luckily we were knocking down shots.”
Defensively, Hellgate started out with pressure and never backed off. Helena High failed to record a field goal in the second quarter and made just three total in the game’s first 16 minutes.
The Knights forced 19 Bengals turnovers and held them to under 20 percent shooting.
“We just threw a lot at them,” Henthorn said. “We tried to keep them from getting comfortable and [kept] switching up our full-court press looks, as well as our half-court. Really was just focusing on some of their key players. The girls know that they have to do it together and they did a really good job of doing that.”
Helena High junior Alex Bullock paced the Bengals with nine points. She pulled down four rebounds on Friday, two of the offensive variety, and finished 4-for-7 from the field. Emma Stilson added four points in the loss.
“We didn’t really execute what we had talked about pregame,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. “But the girls continued to play hard and that’s what we expected them to do. That should lead us into playing tomorrow. We’ve got a big game tomorrow. That’s where our focus is.”
Helena High will now play Butte in loser-out action on Saturday morning at 11. The game will be at Capital High School. The winner of that contest will punch its ticket to the state tournament.
