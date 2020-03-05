MISSOULA — Midway through the fourth quarter Thursday in a Western AA girls quarterfinal, the Helena High Bengals looked well on their way to a win.
Helena senior Riley Thennis hit a 3-pointer and it gave the Bengals 41-32 lead with 5:30 to go in the fourth quarter. But after that, it was all Glacier as the Wolfpack closed on a 20-8 run, a run sparked by turnovers, to win 52-49.
Glacier will advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Helena Capital Friday night at 6 p.m. The Bengals, the three-time defending state champs, will be in loser-out action Friday at 12 p.m.
"This was the game to get," Glacier head coach Amanda Cram said. "We know that this is going to be a tough tournament and we have a long way to go, but this gives us a much more favorable path to state."
Indeed it does and both teams knew that going in, which led to an intense battle throughout.
In the early going, four points from Emily Feller gave the Bengals a 7-2 lead, but a 7-1 run by Glacier, sparked by an Ellie Keller 3-pointer, gave the Wolfpack their first lead, before Helena went up 13-12 after one.
In the second stanza, hoops from Abby Marcille and Kylie Lantz pushed the Bengals lead to seven, but a 7-0 spurt from the Wolfpack tied things up, yet HHS grabbed a 25-22 lead at intermission.
Once the second half started, Helena extended the lead and went ahead 33-24 when McKayla Kloker hit from deep with 4:07 left in the third and going into the fourth, the Bengals were in front by eight.
"I thought we came out and executed," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "But for some reason, we just didn't have the same demeanor in the second half. Our body language changed and even though we got up by nine, we weren't executing our game plan as well."
Early in the final stanza, momentum shifted and Glacier's Kenzie Williams was crucial in causing the shift.
Keller and Aubrie Rademacher helped the Wolfpack retake the lead, but Williams steal, and the 3-point play that followed, put the Wolfpack up four with just a few minutes left.
"The thing I love about our team is that they battle," Cram said. "We always talk about battling for 32 minutes and if we didn't do that today, we wouldn't have won."
The Glacier lead got as large as six with around a minute left, but Helena didn't quit. A 3-point play by Kloker with 15 seconds left got the Bengals within one and put them in a position to tie the game with five seconds left.
However, Kloker's 3-point attempt, which would have evened things up, bounced off the iron, allowing Glacier to escape with a 3-point win.
Rademacher was huge in the win for the Wolfpack, scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Keller added 10 points and four steals, while Williams had seven points and an eye-popping seven steals.
On the Helena side, Kloker and Caroline Bullock each led the way with 10 points. Kylie Lantz also contributed with seven.
"I told our team after, take as much time as you need in the locker room," Peterson said. "But once they come out, they need to be ready for (Friday). Every tournament is about getting to the next game and that's our goal, is just to get to the next game."
