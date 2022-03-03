HELENA—In a game with 58 combined attempted free throws, perhaps nobody was more instrumental in knocking down shots from the charity stripe than Helena High’s Avery Kraft.
Kraft went 11-for-12 from the line, the Bengals went 27-for-35 from the line as a team, and Helena held off Sentinel 56-53 to join Hellgate in Friday’s semifinal game.
“You don’t get to the line by happenstance,” Helena High head coach Ben Dudek said. “The girls have to be strong with the ball. Under that type of pressure, especially on the hip like they were, you’ve gotta be strong with the ball in order to get there…So getting there is a result of us being strong in what we do…That’s something we work on every single day. We spend at least 15 minutes every day on free throws, because that’s what that game came down to.”
Kraft scored a game-high 17 points in the victory despite going 3-for-10 from the field. She pulled down four rebounds, and added an assist and a steal in 29 minutes. She connected on numerous clutch baskets throughout to keep the Bengals on pace with Sentinel.
“She’s that quintessential point guard that can put the ball in the bucket,” Dudek said of Kraft. “She’s been patrolling the pace of play for us. She obviously has big-shot ability and she’s not afraid of the moment…She hit a couple huge shots like one through contact against Brooke Stayner and obviously all the free throws.”
Sentinel entered the half down 30-22 but trailed by just three after 24 minutes. The Spartans held Helena High to just seven third-quarter points and recovered from a 15-point second-quarter Bengal advantage.
“I loved our effort in the third quarter,” Sentinel head coach Sarah Pfeifer said. “I thought we showed a lot of grit fighting back. We used a lot of energy doing that and we kinda lulled a little bit and lost our momentum. Kudos to Kraft for knocking down a bunch of free throws at the end of the game. We didn’t really want to foul her, but she found a way to get the ball and didn’t give us a choice.”
Maloree English and Alex Bullock each scored 10 points for Helena High. Ashley Koenig and Kim Feller each chipped in five points. Bullock was also credited with three steals in the victory, while English totaled two steals.
Brooke Stayner paced Sentinel with 14 points. Kodi Fraser added 13. Those two seniors combined for four rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
“They were the leaders that I know them to be,” Pfeifer said. “Seniors, their last divisionals – go out there and make it happen. They took it to them. I thought they both did a great job. They always bring in on the defensive end, but they did a lot for us on offense today, too.”
Helena High and Hellgate will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Glacier and Sentinel will meet in loser-out action at 12:30.
Missoula Hellgate 65, Kalispell Glacier 36
Four Knights broke into double figures as Missoula Hellgate rolled past Kalispell Glacier 65-36 in the opening game of the girls Western AA Divisional Tournament inside Carroll College’s PE Center on Thursday.
“It was a good win,” Hellgate senior Addy Heaphy said. “It’s exciting to beat a good team like that. I feel like we played really well, but it’s only upward from here…We’re still pretty confident, but we just gotta go game-by-game.”
The Knights did not start fast on Thursday, and instead trailed Glacier 6-4 mid-way through the first quarter. Hellgate called time, quickly reeled off seven points and ended the first quarter on a 16-0 run. Hellgate’s advantage ballooned to 16 points before the Wolfpack scored again.
“We just got after them a little bit and told them that they’ve gotta work harder if they want to continue to move in the right direction,” Hellgate co-head coach Brady Henthorn said of the timeout. “They responded well and continued to do those little things that you can control. That’s kinda what helped get us that run.”
Hellgate forced 24 Glacier turnovers in the win and scored 29 points off those mistakes. Lauren Dick was credited with five steals, while Chloe Larsen added five. In all, six Knights picked up at least two steals on Thursday.
More enough than not, those Glacier turnovers led to transition buckets for Hellgate. Heaphy and Perry Paffhausen found teammates numerous times on the break, resulting in easy buckets for Hellgate.
“We’ve got a great group of athletes with great basketball IQs,” Henthorn said. “They are just doing a really good job of playing off each other. We’ve been working on some transition, just to continue to push the pace of play. When we get a couple buckets then the girls continue to feed off of that.”
Junior Alex Covill paced the Knights with 12 points in the victory. Keke Davis added 11 and Bailee Sayer and Dick each chipped in 10 points. Noah Fincher scored a team-high 12 points for Glacier, while Bethany Sorenson added eight.
