HELENA — After a near perfect regular-season, the Knights are rolling into the state tournament off a perfect Western AA Divisional Tournament finish. Hellgate allowed just three first-quarter points on its way to a 49-20 rout of Kalispell Flathead in the divisional championship on Saturday night.
“It was a really good night to have fun with these girls,” Hellgate head coach Brady Henthorn said. “That’s kinda what we talked about, if you work hard and you play together, then it’ll be a fun night. I could tell [the players] were a little bit tired, but they still gave it their all and left it out there. They know they don’t have many games left together, particularly the seniors, so there’s a lot of passion and team chemistry out there. It’s fun to watch and have a front-row seat to.”
Alex Covill, like she has been all season, was a force in the paint for the Knights. Holding at least a five-inch height advantage over her competition, Covill went 7-for-10 from the field and finished with 17 points. She pulled down eight rebounds, including five of the offensive variety, and recorded three blocks and a steal in 23 minutes.
“I know [Flathead] is a really physical team and I know that they were probably going to double-team me, but I just had to go out there and be strong,” Covill said post game.
Covill said her height difference often makes her feel powerful on the court. Three times on Saturday night that edge in height helped her swat three Flathead shots out of the air, while altering many more in the painted area.
“Alex is a huge asset to this team,” Henthorn said. “She was in a really good spot working hard down low and her teammates were able to get her the basketball and she was able to finish through contact.”
Covill anchored a defensive effort that Hellgate senior Addy Heaphy described as “top-notch” and “one of the best of the year” in the victory. The Knights did not allow a Flathead point under Kennedy Moore knocked down a 3-pointer at the 5:22 mark in the second quarter.
Hellgate faced its own struggles offensively early, but after leading by 14 points at halftime, posted a 23-point quarter to firmly grab control of the contest.
“We really came out with high intensity and high energy,” Covill said. “That was our goal going into these games and I think it did us well in the end…We all work really well off each other. We have such great team chemistry that I think that our defense really helped us win the entire thing.”
Bailee Sayler joined Covill in double figures with 11 points. She racked up six rebounds, dished out six assists and was credited with two steals. Keke Davis chipped in eight points and Lauren Dick added six points, five rebounds and a steal.
Flathead held Hellgate to 32.1 percent (18-for-56) shooting. The problem was the Bravettes managed just seven field goals all game and attempted 25 less shots than their opponents.
Moore led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clare Converse added three points and Maddy Moy, Akilah Kubi and Ivy Gannon each chipped in two points.
“It’s hard to keep your defensive intensity if shots aren’t falling,” Flathead head coach Sam Tudor said. “You’ve gotta give Hellgate credit, they’re primed and ready to go. It’s not that we weren’t, but I really do think we spent a lot of energy last night…It was a great tournament for us, so I’m happy with that.”
One night after punching its first ticket to state since 2013, Flathead solidified itself as the No. 2 seed out of the West, a fact that makes Saturday’s game a little easier to swallow for the Bravettes.
“I just let [the players] know, ‘hey, at the end of the day, we’re still going to state as a No. 2 seed,’” Tudor said. “They’re going to feel a little bittersweet for a while, but I beat on Monday they’re back to their old selves, and look out.”
A year after finishing runner-up to Helena Capital, Hellgate enters the tournament as the West’s No. 1 seed with a one-loss record.
“It’s nice to know the feeling of winning,” Henthorn said. “We’ve had some ups and downs this season, but we’ve stuck together and continued to improve…We’re gonna see some great teams next week. It’s great that we get to go and to have a couple more days to play together and we’re gonna make the most of it.”
“We’re just ready for state…We have a lot of momentum,” Heaphy said. “We’ve had a really good past couple of games. It’s just been preparing us for state and I think we’re very prepared.”
Missoula Sentinel will the No. 3 seed out of the West in the state tournament after beating Butte in Saturday's consolation game. Butte will be the No. 4 seed.
Missoula Sentinel 48, Capital 41
Missoula Sentinel jumped on Capital early, grabbing a 10-2 advantage in the first quarter and leading 28-11 at halftime. Despite a fourth-quarter rally by the Bruins, the Spartans cashed in their ticket to the state tournament, beating Capital 48-41 in Saturday morning’s Western AA Divisional Tournament loser-out game.
“It’s super exciting, especially because we got it done when it mattered,” Sentinel senior Brooke Stayner said. “That team is a really good team, they have some really good players. It means a lot to be able to make it to state my senior year and play with all the girls that I’ve loved playing with.”
According to head coach Sarah Pfeifer, Saturday was the first time her senior class had beaten Capital in their high school careers. Capital claimed this season’s first two contests by a combined seven points, but at times in Saturday’s third quarter, the Bruins found themselves down as many as 19 points.
Capital scored just two points in the game’s second quarter and managed just two first-half field goals.
“Again we had a slow start,” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “We had two [points] in the second quarter, so we swapped our first quarter for our second quarter. A lot of credit to Sentinel, they came ready to play. They were fired up, they were energetic, they were aggressive and I think that was the difference in the first half. In the second half, we were able to put a little bit of pressure on them and probably should have done that sooner in the game.”
Sentinel shot 38.9 percent (7-for-18) in the first 16 minutes, out-scoring Capital by 11 points in the second quarter.
“We came out with energy and I think we all wanted it a lot,” Stayner said. “We got kinda lucky that [Capital] had to play at 8 p.m. last night and were pretty tired coming in and we knew. We just thought to bring energy and that’s exactly what we did. We started strong and stayed consistent.”
Stayner logged a double-double in Saturday morning’s victory, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Kodi Fraser added a game-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Stayner and Fraser also combined for four of Sentinel’s six steals.
“Kodi and I have been playing together as far as I can remember, back to third grade,” Stayner said. “It’s been such a privilege to play with her. She feeds me energy and I feed her energy, too. Three of these games three days in a row, it gets hard after a while, but we really keep each other going. We have some really good players on the team that are willing to keep pushing us. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Sentinel controlled the boards, out-rebounding Capital 37-19. The Spartans utilized a 2-3 zone, filling the paint with defenders to stop drives and limiting the Bruins to mostly perimeter shots.
Capital attempted 12 first-half 3-pointers, connecting on just one of them. Jada Clarkson knocked down three second-half triples, but as a team, Capital was 4-for-22 from long-range in the loss and shot just 28.6 percent from the field.
“I was proud of my team for totally switching gears today and just packing it in the 2-3 zone and doing what we needed to do to win,” Pfeifer said. “I think that we’re a consistently great rebounding team and that showed today. That’s the reason we won the game. They were one and out, they didn’t get very many second opportunities. That’s because my kids did a great job on the boards.”
Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry each chipped in six points for Sentinel. Clarkson paced Capital with 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting, and Rachael Stacey added seven points.
For the defending state champion Bruins, Saturday’s loss ends their season.
“You never want your kids to have to feel that feeling,” Garcin-Forba said. “That’s the worst thing as a coach. I thanked our seniors for all their effort and everything they’ve put in the last four years for us.”
Butte 45, Helena High 36
The Butte girls basketball team was in seventh place in the Western AA prior to a win over Helena Capital last week and after a 45-36 win over Helena High Saturday at Capital High School, in loser-out action, the Bulldogs clinched their spot in the girls Class AA state tournament next week.
Helena jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, even without their second-leading scorer in Alex Bullock, but the Bulldogs responded in the second with a 12-2 stanza that gave them a 19-16 lead.
Brooke McGrath made a 3-pointer late in the third that pushed the Butte lead to four and in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were stingy and held Helena to eight points to wrap up the nine-point win.
Kodie Hoagland led the way for the Bulldogs with 12 points in the win. McGrath added eight. Avery Kraft was the top scorer for Helena with 10.
“It's awesome,” Butte girls head coach Bryan Arntson said. “I'm super proud of these girls. They played so hard today. I can't ask for anything more. We got contributions from everywhere and we had some really positive energy.”
Now, Butte will carry that into the third-place game Saturday night at Carroll College, as well as the state tournament next week and you can bet, Bulldog fans will be in there in droves as they were Saturday morning in Helena.
“Butte supports,” Arntson said. “That's what is so fun about going to these tournaments. There are so many Butte people there and for [games at] 9:30 and 11 [a.m.] the crowd and the student section was tremendous.”
