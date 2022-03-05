HELENA — Missoula Sentinel jumped on Capital early, grabbing a 10-2 advantage in the first quarter and leading 28-11 at halftime. Despite a fourth-quarter rally by the Bruins, the Spartans cashed in their ticket to the state tournament, beating Capital 48-41 in Saturday morning’s Western AA Divisional Tournament loser-out game.
“It’s super exciting, especially because we got it done when it mattered,” Sentinel senior Brooke Stayner said. “That team is a really good team, they have some really good players. It means a lot to be able to make it to state my senior year and play with all the girls that I’ve loved playing with.”
Sentinel will now play Butte in the consolation game at 5 p.m. inside Carroll College’s PE Center.
According to head coach Sarah Pfeifer, Saturday was the first time her senior class had beaten Capital in their high school careers. Capital claimed this season’s first two contests by a combined seven points, but at times in Saturday’s third quarter, the Bruins found themselves down as many as 19 points.
Capital scored just two points in the game’s second quarter and managed just two first-half field goals.
“Again we had a slow start,” Bruins head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “We had two [points] in the second quarter, so we swapped our first quarter for our second quarter. A lot of credit to Sentinel, they came ready to play. They were fired up, they were energetic, they were aggressive and I think that was the difference in the first half. In the second half, we were able to put a little bit of pressure on them and probably should have done that sooner in the game.”
Sentinel shot 38.9 percent (7-for-18) in the first 16 minutes, out-scoring Capital by 11 points in the second quarter.
“We came out with energy and I think we all wanted it a lot,” Stayner said. “We got kinda lucky that [Capital] had to play at 8 p.m. last night and were pretty tired coming in and we knew. We just thought to bring energy and that’s exactly what we did. We started strong and stayed consistent.”
Stayner logged a double-double in Saturday morning’s victory, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Kodi Fraser added a game-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Stayner and Fraser also combined for four of Sentinel’s six steals.
“Kodi and I have been playing together as far as I can remember, back to third grade,” Stayner said. “It’s been such a privilege to play with her. She feeds me energy and I feed her energy, too. Three of these games three days in a row, it gets hard after a while, but we really keep each other going. We have some really good players on the team that are willing to keep pushing us. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Sentinel controlled the boards, out-rebounding Capital 37-19. The Spartans utilized a 2-3 zone, filling the paint with defenders to stop drives and limiting the Bruins to mostly perimeter shots.
Capital attempted 12 first-half 3-pointers, connecting on just one of them. Jada Clarkson knocked down three second-half triples, but as a team, Capital was 4-for-22 from long-range in the loss and shot just 28.6 percent from the field.
“I was proud of my team for totally switching gears today and just packing it in the 2-3 zone and doing what we needed to do to win,” Pfeifer said. “I think that we’re a consistently great rebounding team and that showed today. That’s the reason we won the game. They were one and out, they didn’t get very many second opportunities. That’s because my kids did a great job on the boards.”
Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry each chipped in six points for Sentinel. Clarkson paced Capital with 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting, and Rachael Stacey added seven points.
For the defending state champion Bruins, Saturday’s loss ends their season.
“You never want your kids to have to feel that feeling,” Garcin-Forba said. “That’s the worst thing as a coach. I thanked our seniors for all their effort and everything they’ve put in the last four years for us.”
Butte 45, Helena High 36
The Butte girls basketball team was in seventh place in the Western AA prior to a win over Helena Capital last week and after a 45-36 win over Helena High Saturday at Capital High School, in loser-out action, the Bulldogs clinched their spot in the girls Class AA state tournament next week.
Helena jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, even without their second-leading scorer in Alex Bullock, but the Bulldogs responded in the second with a 12-2 stanza that gave them a 19-16 lead.
Brooke McGrath made a 3-pointer late in the third that pushed the Butte lead to four and in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were stingy and held Helena to eight points to wrap up the nine-point win.
Kodie Hoagland led the way for the Bulldogs with 12 points in the win. McGrath added eight. Avery Kraft was the top scorer for Helena with 10.
“It's awesome,” Butte girls head coach Bryan Arntson said. “I'm super proud of these girls. They played so hard today. I can't ask for anything more. We got contributions from everywhere and we had some really positive energy.”
Now, Butte will carry that into the third-place game Saturday night at Carroll College, as well as the state tournament next week and you can bet, Bulldog fans will be in there in droves as they were Saturday morning in Helena.
“Butte supports,” Arntson said. “That's what is so fun about going to these tournaments. There are so many Butte people there and for (games at) 9:30 and 11 (a.m.) the crowd and the student section was tremendous.”
