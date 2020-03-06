MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel senior Lexi Deden and the Spartans have been on a quest for redemption after having their streak of 16 consecutive trips to the State AA girls basketball tournament snapped last season.
The Montana State signee came up clutch in the fourth quarter of the Western AA Divisional semifinal Friday to help the third-seeded Spartans (16-4) secure their return trip. She scored a game-high 14 points and aided a team-wide stingy defense as Sentinel closed the game on a 10-0 run to pull off a 42-28 upset win over second-seeded Missoula Hellgate (17-3) at home.
“The energy is so amazing right now,” Deden said after being mobbed by a horde of students when she came out of the locker room after the game. “It’s a one-in-a-million feeling.”
The pressure is now off the Spartans, who’ve secured a top-two seed at state and can earn the top spot out of the west when they face top-seeded Helena Capital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sentinel. To get here, Sentinel needed to put the pressure on Hellgate, running a full-court press and using its length in the half court to take away the 3-point line, the Knights’ strength.
"I think defense is what won the game for us," Deden said. "Brooke Stayner definitely guarded Bailee (Sayler) the whole time, so that was awesome. All of us put in a great effort."
The Spartans did just that, holding Hellgate to 28 points, nine below its previous season low of 37. The defensive performance was shocking from the standpoint that Hellgate had reached 60 points in three consecutive games heading into divisionals. That included a 63-44 win over Sentinel eight days ago on Feb. 27 in the same gym to complete a regular-season sweep that featured a 56-51 overtime win at Dahlberg Arena.
“We’re most excited that we’re going to state,” Sentinel coach Karen Deden said. “I think the team was really looking forward to it. You lose tonight, it gets hard in the morning. I think the kids realized that and they really came together tonight.
“The kids realty stuck to our game plan, executed it well and did the little things. They played defense like I asked them to. They made free throws when it mattered. They hit some shots. We ran the clock down a little bit. Everything that we needed to do, they did it.”
Deden scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Spartans repelled every Hellgate run in a game in which Sentinel led wire to wire and by three or more the entire second half. The Knights pulled within 28-25 in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth quarter before Deden made a pair of free throws and a layup to extend the lead to 32-25.
Hellgate got a jumper from Lauren Dick and a free throw by Kennedy McCorkle to pull within 32-28 with 4:00 to play, but Deden came up clutch at the free-throw line again. She made four consecutive free throws, Stayner hit four to give her 11 points and Challis Westwater made a pair to finish with six points.
“I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to make these. This is it,’” Deden said of the free throws. “When I’m at practice, I’m like, ‘OK, this is for state.’ That was it, and I did it. I overcame that, so that was awesome.”
Sentinel jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game as Kodi Fraser banked in a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the arc. The Spartans drained four triples in the quarter and forced turnovers to build a 16-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Sentinel continued to force miscues and contested shots, pushing its lead to 22-9 in the second quarter.
“They came out ready. We didn’t,” Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn said. “They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re quick and we made a couple of bad passes, missed a couple of good shots. They banked the first two shots in — what do you say?”
Deden collected three of her blocks in the second quarter, and the Spartans took a 22-10 advantage into the break.
Hellgate started to find its offense in the third quarter as Sayler scored six of her team-high 12 points in the quarter as the Knights got within 24-21. The Spartans responded by closing the quarter with four consecutive points by Westwater.
“We always go into halftime telling them we’re down 10, and we were down 12, so it was legit,” Henthorn said. “We came out and made the first couple minutes ours, but then we started forcing some shots, and they weren’t going in.”
Hellgate will play Helena at 10:30 a.m. in a loser-out game with a trip to state on the line. If the Knights win, they’ll play in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of Butte and Kalispell Glacier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.