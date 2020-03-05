MISSOULA — It was only three minutes, but it felt much longer for Missoula Sentinel's Challis Westwater.
With her team clinging to a seven-point lead over Butte late in the third quarter, the junior forward was forced to sit with her fourth foul. She made up for it with 11 points in the fourth quarter, sparking the Spartans to a 64-50 win Thursday in a Western AA divisional quarterfinal basketball game at Sentinel.
"I'm definitely not used to being on the bench like that and I've never fouled out of a game," said Westwater, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting. "It was very stressful, but I put a lot of trust in my teammates."
The Spartans (15-4) advanced to the semifinal round where they will play Missoula Hellgate (17-2) Friday night at about 7:30 at Sentinel. The Knights beat the Spartans twice during the regular season.
"I think mentally we're in a good place as a team and we're ready to play Hellgate," Westwater said. "We need to guard the ball on the three. We let them have too many last time we played them.
"It's mainly defense for sure. It's nice to play on the court we practice on every day."
Blown out by Sentinel on Saturday, the Bulldogs (7-12) were determined to save face with a strong performance this time around. They did accomplish that much, impressing Sentinel coach Karen Deden in the process.
"Butte did a good job defensively," Deden said. "They didn't shoot well last Saturday and we knew they were going to hit some threes tonight. My hats off to them. They're scrappy and aggressive."
The Bulldogs trailed 44-38 with 70 ticks left in the third quarter. But Lexi Deden hit two big free throws for the Spartans to extend their lead, then the hosts went on a 7-0 run to start the final quarter.
Westwater and Deden were a two-girl wrecking crew in the fourth stanza, accounting for all but one of Sentinel's 18 points.
"I think Lexi and Chal work well off each other and our guards spread the court a little bit there," Deden said. "We stayed composed and kind of weathered their storms.
"We were a little tight tonight but we're excited for (Friday)."
Sentinel was a rock-solid 50 percent shooting from the floor (22 for 44). Deden had five steals to go with her 19 points.
Westwater paced the Spartans in rebounds with six. Guard Brooke Stayner dished out seven assists.
Butte finished with six 3-point goals. Makenna Carpenter hit half of those and finished with a team-high 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.