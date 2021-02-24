DEER LODGE — Twin Bridges coach Rob Lott and Charlo coach Bret Thompson have squared off a time or two in their days as coaches.
“We play so similar,” said Thompson. “I guess that’s just one of those things where we’ve coached against each other long enough that it’s just a style of basketball. And now we both have a chance to go to state.”
“It’s great,” said Lott with a grin. “It might be the only advantage to being an old coach. Him and I have played so many times I couldn’t even tell you. He knows what I’m going to do, and vice-versa. It’s pretty cool.”
On Wednesday in Deer Lodge, Thompson’s Vikings got the best of the Falcons, 42-30, in a first-round matchup of the Western C divisional tournament.
“I was pleased with how we played and how we competed,” Lott said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”
The Vikings’ size and experience proved to be the difference during an 18-2 fourth-quarter run that doomed Twin Bridges. The three seniors combined for 34 of Charlo’s 42 points, with a bulk of that scoring coming down the stretch in the final period.
Carlee Fryberger's and-1 during the fourth quarter gave the Vikings a 29-28 lead, a lead they would hold onto for good. Connor Fryberger's and-1 almost immediately after gave Charlo a 32-28 lead. Connor drew a foul on the next possession and made 1-of-2 free throws. After a Falcons miss, Liev Smith scored and drew a foul. After a missed three through it was 35-28 Vikings with about three minutes left.
Connor and Carlee finished with 12 and nine points, respectively. Smith led Charlo with 13 points.
“We just don’t get to play games like that very often. You can’t simulate that in practice,” Lott said. “You’ve got to give the Charlo girls credit. They slowed down and shortened the game and we had a tough time scoring.”
Twin’s pesky, active defense kept the Vikings on their heels for much of the game. The Falcons jumped on Charlo 11-6 in the first quarter and took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
The Falcons led 28-24 entering the fourth, but both teams racked up 10 fouls apiece during the third. The Vikings senior leaders were able to use this to their advantage against the smaller, tired Falcons, who had to deal with two stints in quarantine during the regular season.
“Those young girls are tough,” Thompson said of Twin Bridges.
Allie Dale led the Falcons with 11 points. Emma Konen managed six points and Bailey Stockett added five.
Twin Bridges takes on Philipsburg in a loser-out game at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Charlo faces Manhattan Christian at 6:30 p.m.
