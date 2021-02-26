DEER LODGE — After Wednesday's game between Charlo and Twin Bridges, girls coaches Bret Thompson and Rob Lott remarked at how many times they've faced each other.
As luck would have it, they were due for another meeting Friday night during the Western C consolation final in Deer Lodge. Charlo ended the Falcons' season 43-29.
Unlike Wednesday's tilt, which also ended in a Vikings' win, Charlo controlled the game pretty much wire-to-wire.
"I came into this game knowing I need to play tough, and that I'm a senior and I need to step up," said Conner Fryberger.
Fryberger and fellow senior Liev Smith not only stepped up, but dominated down low. Smith led all scorers with 16 points and Fryberger added eight.
Seemingly every shot the Falcons took was contested, while the Vikings (15-1) were able to get looks driving to the hoop or collecting offensive rebounds.
"The first time we played, they rattled us," Thompson said referring to Wednesday's opening round game against the Falcons. "Their defense is a lot like ours. Even when you practice it, it's still not the same in games.
"Mostly tonight was about the girls. They did a good job adjusting. It was all them."
The Vikings jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter. It looked as though Charlo was going to take a comfortable lead into the break, but just before halftime Twin's Ayla Janzen drilled a 3-pointer. Then, Baily Stockett stole the ball and took it in for two more, and the Falcons trailed by just seven, 22-15.
Janzen finished with seven points. Callie Kaiser also had seven points to lead Twin Bridges.
Charlo dashed any hopes of a comeback. The Vikings outscored Twin Bridges 21-14 after the break and secure the win.
During the Western C title game, Charlo found out that its season was also done as Seeley Swan defeated Manhattan Christian 57-51. There will be no challenge game because Seeley already beat Charlo during the tournament.
Rob Lott’s Falcons (8-6) gained some valuable experience at the Western C divisionals.
After losing to Charlo in the opening round of the divisional tournament, the young Twin Bridges girls looked much improved in their next two games with wins over Philipsburg and Ennis.
“We’re so young. We’re just learning,” Lott said. “If we took care of the ball a little bit better against Charlo (on Wednesday) – we were leading going into the fourth quarter. But we have that panic attack that comes with inexperience. But we’ve played three of these games in a row, so they’re learning. It ain’t coaching, it’s called experience.”
During Friday morning's 38-27 win over Ennis, Twin Bridges played suffocating defense that never allowed the Mustangs to get comfortable. Ennis was forced out to the perimeter where the Falcons challenged the Mustangs to shoot over the top of them. Ennis made only three 3-pointers, all of which came in the second half.
“We’ve seen each other before, our girls are pretty strong and we know what (Ennis) wants to do,” Lott said. “Their size wasn’t going to be our issue. What we were most worried about happened at the end with those guards getting hot (from the outside).”
The cold shooting also spilled over to the foul line for the Mustangs, where they made 8 of 17 free throws. Not being able to capitalize on the number of Twin Bridges fouls proved critical.
“We were hacking way too much in the first half,” Lott said. “We weren’t thrilled with them on the line; our D is pretty tough, but it’s hard to defend a free throw. I think it was a week or two ago, we had them make 500 free throws.”
The Mustangs finish their season 11-5 and finished as the No. 2 team from District 11-12C.
“That’s the hardest part about coaching, for me, is once the season’s over it’s just so final,” said Ennis coach Jordan Overstreet. “There’s no tomorrow, there’s no next game. You always think you’re going to win and move on, but once that buzzer hits and your season’s done, it hurts, especially with this team because they’re such a great family. This one’s going to sting a little bit.”
Kaiser paced the Falcons with 14 points and Allie Dale managed eight. Janzen had six points, several of which came on clutch free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Landri Paladichuk led the Mustangs with 10 points and Shae Lovett add nine. Paladichuk and Lovett took carried the Ennis offense during a stretch in the fourth quarter when the Mustangs cut the Falcons lead to 30-25, but that was as close as they’d get.
Twin Bridges led 18-6 at halftime and 9-4 after the first quarter, as it was all Falcons early on before the Mustangs press caused some turnovers.
