DEER LODGE — When the going got tough, the Mustangs got going.
The Ennis girls basketball team continued its impressive 2021 campaign with a 48-35 victory over Clark Fork during the first round of the Western C divisional tournament in Deer Lodge.
Every time the Mountain Cats hit the Mustangs in the mouth, the ‘Stangs had an answer. Everyone knew their role and played it to perfection, even if things weren’t going perfectly.
“That’s my favorite thing about this team, to be honest, is just how close they are,” said Ennis coach Jordan Overstreet. “In close situations they come together and really lead each other. And that leads to success down the stretch.”
The first haymaker the Mustangs absorbed came in the first quarter. Clark Fork jumped out to a 12-5 lead.
“First quarter we came out a little slow, but after that I felt like the girls played with great intensity,” Overstreet said. “On the defensive end, we really stepped up the last three quarters. We executed the game plan on offense.”
With a clear size advantage, the plan was to get the ball inside and score from the low blocks. The Mountain Cats had a difficult time matching up with Shelby Klein, whether it was in the post or on the glass.
“We’re really short,” said Clark Fork coach Jeff Schultz. “They did a great job using what their advantage was, which was height.”
Ennis led 21-15 at halftime.
“Shelby played a great game,” Overstreet said. “After the first half she was a little frustrated with herself; not finishing like she normally does. In the second half she was mentally tough, and came back. She played great the whole game, but she’s just tough on herself.”
Klein led all scorers with 16 points.
During the fourth quarter, things started to get dicey. A Darby Haskins 3-pointer cut the Mustangs lead down to 34-29, and the Cats were starting to force some turnovers when Ennis would try to get the ball into the post.
But Overstreet knew exactly how to counter, and it resulted in several backdoor layups as the Mustangs extended their lead again.
“I noticed on film that they like to come up and pressure on that weak side, so when we make that reversal pass over, if we cut that girl from the corner, backdoor, we got a couple buckets out of that which really helped us down the stretch,” Overstreet said.
Marlyssa Ledgerwood added 10 points for Ennis, which included some key buckets during the Mustangs final run in the fourth.
“To be honest, I didn’t think our players played as tough as they could,” Schultz said. “We’re always going to be short, so we’ve got to play tough. Our expectation is, we don’t care how tall. You have to just be more physical, and I don’t feel like we did that.”
Haskins paced the Mountain Cats with 12 points, all 3-pointers.
Ennis squares off with Seeley Swan at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Clark Fork has a loser-out matchup with Shields Valley at 9:45 a.m.
