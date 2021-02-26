The Seeley-Swan girls basketball team emerged victorious in a battle of undefeated teams and is now heading to state.
The second-ranked Blackhawks (17-0) scored a 57-51 win over third-ranked Manhattan Christian (21-1) to capture their second consecutive Western C divisional championship on Friday in Deer Lodge.
"Feeling fantastic," Seeley-Swan second-year coach David Cahoon said. "We just sat there and took photos for like an hour. The girls are ecstatic. With friends and family there, it was an unbelievable opportunity."
Sariah Maughan poured in 20 points seven rebounds, Bethany Hoag added 12 and six rebounds, and Klaire Kovatch had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Seeley-Swan jumped out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter by using its speed, ball movement and active defense that led to fast break offense.
The Blackhawks' lead was trimmed to 35-23 at the half and 39-30 after three quarters. They pushed the advantage to 52-41 in the fourth quarter but had it trimmed to 55-51 before free throws sealed the win.
"Just pure joy. I kind of broke down a little. It's kind of an emotional time for me being with my family," said Cahoon, whose father died in a plane crash during the offseason. "Just pure joy for the girls. They know they put in the hard work, and for it to be continually paying off is amazing.
"Those girls, they're taller than us, longer than us, and for us to battle and play that hard for that many minutes, our girls don't usually have to extend that long. Grit and attitude. Those girls are just phenomenal."
The win secured Seeley-Swan's second straight trip to the state tournament. This year, they'll be trying to avoid going 0-2 at state, which was an experience that altered their style of play and mindset.
"My assistant coach said it best: Last year, we went into every game going all out and saying we don't care what happens, we'll just play our hearts out," Cahoon said. "This year, our mentality is we're good and we know we are and we lead with that confidence.
"On our best nights, it's flat amazing to watch these kids. We've matured. We've prepared for this time. They don't approach it like they're beating giants but that they belong here."
Manhattan Christian also qualified for state as there won't be a challenge game. Charlo won its way through the loser-out bracket but had already lost to Manhattan Christian earlier in the tournament.
Charlo scored two wins Friday to keep alive its hopes of a challenge game and state berth. The Vikings opened with a 32-27 win over Clark Fork and then picked up a 43-29 win over Twin Bridges, which had beaten Ennis in a loser-out game earlier in the day. Liev Smith led the Vikings with 16 points in the win over Twin Bridges.
