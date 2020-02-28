FRENCHTOWN — Seeley-Swan senior Terra Bertsch cradled the basketball against her chest as she watched the final 4.4 seconds ticks off the clock with a smile on her face Friday.
She touched the ball to her chin, underhand tossed it to a referee and wiped her eyes as she walked down the court, stopping to hug head coach David Cahoon before joining the team’s celebratory huddle on the court after the Western C Divisional girls basketball semifinal.
Seeley-Swan had just upset undefeated Charlo, and Bertsch came up clutch in the fourth quarter of the 45-40 win as the Blackhawks avenged a 19-point regular-season loss to the fourth-ranked Vikings to secure the first divisional semifinal victory for any player on the team.
“It was a really emotional, up-and-down game, so it felt so good to grab the ball and know that we did it,” said Bertsch, whose Blackhawks will face West Yellowstone in the title game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. “I was just overjoyed. It’s hard to explain.”
Bertsch, a three-year starter and team captain, scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter as Seeley-Swan put together the final run in a game in which each team traded scoring spurts. Her transition layup with 5:20 to play in the game broke a 34-34 tie, gave the Blackhawks the lead for good and started a 7-0 run.
Charlo rallied with two 3-pointers to pull within 41-40, but Bertsch stepped up to take the fouls and sank her free throws in a loud, standing room-only gym, overcoming some recent struggles at the charity stripe for the second game in a row. She made a pair with 44.8 seconds left, grabbed her third rebound after Charlo missed two free throws and made another pair with 26 seconds left to push the lead to 45-40 as the muscle memory from her routine of shooting 20 free throws after practice paid off.
“Her shooting motion has always been natural, but her confidence was a thing she needed to work on,” said first-year Seeley-Swan coach Cahoon, recalling seeing her play as a freshman, the year before he joined as an assistant coach.
“Even the last couple seasons she wasn’t confident in herself, but we approached her in the middle of the summer and said, ‘Hey, this is your team. You’ve got to be able to lead. Can you lead? Are you willing?’ She said, ‘Yes,’ and she’s always asking questions about how to best lead the team. She took all that pressure with free throws today and said, ‘It’s all right, I got it.’”
Bertsch wasn’t at 100% when Seeley-Swan lost to Charlo, 49-30, on Jan. 10. The 5-foot-7 point guard rolled an ankle during pregame warmups, tried to play through it but fouled out early.
Freshman guard Emily Maughan wasn’t at full strength either in the first meeting, leaving Seeley-Swan without a fully healthy point guard. She came through in the rematch by providing eight crucial points and grabbing four of her six rebounds in the fourth quarter to prevent second-chance scoring opportunities.
“I think we had the advantage coming into this game knowing that we lost and learning what we had to do to get the win,” Bertsch said. “I think it was just our hustle, and we knew at the end of the game we had to stay calm and not throw away passes and stay calm and solid just like we had done in the beginning.”
Seeley-Swan hasn’t lost since that defeat at Charlo, upping its win streak to 15 with the semifinal win one day after toughing out a 31-28 quarterfinal victory over Philipsburg. The Blackhawks have been aided by the passage of time as they continue learning and implementing Cahoon's revamped offensive and defensive systems.
That’s especially true for junior Klaire Kovatch, who didn’t play last season. The team's lone 6-foot player, she filled up the stat sheet against Charlo with 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
Seeley-Swan also got back sophomore guard Sariah Maughan on Thursday after she missed three weeks with injury. She collected two points, three steals and two assists against Charlo.
“We were due to make some of those free throws and some of those shots after yesterday,” Cahoon said. “That game was a big deal, but to be able to respond against one of the best teams in the state tonight and play right along with them and make good decisions and finish in pressure situations, I’m really proud of the kids.”
Charlo had an answer for nearly every Seeley-Swan burst, closing the first quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 10-9. The Blackhawks responded with a 14-5 run to close the first half, leading 23-19. Then it was back to the Vikings, who opened the second half on a 14-3 run to take a 33-26 lead.
Charlo led 33-31 heading to the fourth quarter but was outscored 14-7. Destiny Manuel had 11 points but was held scoreless in the final frame, missing two free throws trailing 43-40 with 30.9 seconds left.
Liev Smith and Carlee Fryberger scored nine points apiece, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Charlo within 41-40. The Vikings were unable to get off a shot against the zone defense after Bertsch put Seeley-Swan up 45-40.
“We were resilient in our defense, getting hands on basketball and deflections,” Cahoon said. “The girls being persistent in the passing lanes made it difficult for them to get a good shot off. They obviously hit some great shots down the stretch, but us being able to get to the rim and hit our free throws is huge.”
Charlo will play Hot Springs in a loser-out game 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
West Yellowstone 61, Clark Fork 27
West Yellowstone reached the 60-point plateau for the second consecutive game at the Western C Divisional, scoring a 61-27 win over Clark Fork in a semifinal Friday. It’s a welcome sight for head coach Nubia Allen, who’s Wolverines improved to 18-2.
“I’m excited and impressed by our offense,” Allen said. “We’re sharing the ball. We’re playing as a team. That’s something that we started to talk about more midway through the season. I think we’re peaking at the right time. It’s the chemistry. These girls, it doesn’t matter who gets the points as long as the team gets them. They understand that.”
Averi Parker and Danna Ochoa scored 15 points apiece to pace West Yellowstone. Ashlynn Roos added 13 points.
Clark Fork trailed 12-4 after one quarter, 28-10 at the half and 47-22 heading to the fourth quarter. Sorren Reese had nine points to pace the team.
The Mountain Cats head to the loser-out bracket and will play Manhattan Christian at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the consolation final on the line as they try to force a challenge game in their attempt to qualify for state.
