DEER LODGE — It was a tale of two halves for the Eagles.
It didn’t happen immediately, but Manhattan Christian (20-0) showed why its girls basketball team is undefeated this season as the Eagles rallied in the second half to defeat Philipsburg 48-37 during the first round of the Western C divisional tournament.
During the first half, the Prospectors (14-6) did an excellent job taking care of the basketball and breaking the Eagles press. After the intermission, Manhattan Christian became ball hawks, turning over Philipsburg again and again, which led to easy fast break and transition buckets.
“They took away our middle,” said Prospectors coach Brandon Piazzola. “It was the same press the whole time, but they obviously talked about that at halftime. We tried to force a little too much and it led to some easy buckets by them.”
Philipsburg used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to take a 16-11 lead on Manhattan Christian. Tentative offensive possessions and silly fouls on defense, which put the Prospectors in the bonus early in the half, put the Eagles in a rut.
“We denied Taylor Devries, who can really shoot,” Piazzola said. “We were going to let some of their other girls hit some shots, and some of their girls stepped up and hit some timely 3s. Our girls executed the game plan as well as they could have defensively and I’m really proud of them.”
“We needed to have a little more patience against that defense,” said Manhattan Christian coach Jeff Bellach. “We tried to make sure we were still looking to attack out of the rhythm of the offense, rather than becoming scarecrows standing out there with the ball above our head when nobody’s guarding us. That’s hard to adjust to sometimes but I thought our girls did a good job in the second half.”
Two of those timely 3-pointers came from Ava Bellach. She drained a triple just before halftime that cut the Prospectors lead to just one point, 19-18.
“It gave me confidence, definitely (offensively), but also on defense,” Ava said. “I think we were all kind of struggling with our mindset at first, so getting that confidence really helped.”
Ava finished the game with 10 points. Kiersten Van Kirk paced the Manhattan Christian offense with 12 points.
The Eagles kept that momentum going immediately out of the break, outscoring the Prospectors 20-12 in the third quarter, which gave them a 38-31 lead entering the final period.
“We came out a little bit tight, I think,” said Jeff. “We let their scheme get to us just a little bit. I was proud of the adjustments we were able to make in the third quarter, both offensively, and with our positioning and intensity on defense.”
The Prospectors cut their deficit to within five during the fourth, but turnovers made it difficult to keep pressure on the Eagles.
“With our pressure, it looks like a lot up front. But we don’t give up on anything,” Jeff Bellach said. “We talk about our rotation in the back and make sure we press the full court; not just up in the front court.”
When Philipsburg did get open looks, there was a lid on the hoop for much of the game.
“We got the looks that we knew we would. Just not enough of them fell down today,” Piazzola said.
Another clutch 3-pointer from Ava Bellach put the Eagles ahead, 43-35, with under three minutes to play.
Manhattan Christian made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.
Reece Pitcher led the Prospectors with 11 points. Asha Comings managed 10.
The Prospectors take on Twin Bridges in a loser-out game Thursday at 8 a.m. in Deer Lodge.
Manhattan Christian squares off with Charlo at 6:30 p.m.
