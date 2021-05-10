BUTTE — As a young Butte Central student, Meg Murphy wished her school offered softball. While it was basketball that took her to Creighton, an Olympic tryout and her current coaching position, she returned to Butte and helped make Butte Central softball a reality.
As a freshman in 1978, Murphy played varsity basketball and track for the Maroons. She helped the school win two state championships in both sports but softball had her heart.
"Track wasn't my favorite sport, if they had softball I definitely would have been playing softball," Murphy said. "Who would've thought I would be playing college basketball?," Murphy said.
Murphy played fast-pitch softball for the Northwest Little League team until she was 16. She won five state championships in a row alongside her best friend, Shawna Hanley.
Yet she was always around basketball thanks to coaches, friends and family. She once told her brother that she would start on the Butte Central basketball team as a sophomore, a goal she then reached and surpassed by a significant margin.
"He (Murphy's brother) giggled about it, he didn't think I could do it," said Murphy. "But once I was a sophomore I did."
Murphy learned to play football and basketball alongside her brother and neighborhood friends. But as she got older, she found a passion for basketball whether she be alone or playing competitively.
Nearly six-foot at the time, Murphy practiced her shot on the street in uptown Butte during high school. She developed a consistent outside jumper, which helped her develop into a valuable forward both for the Maroons and her coming collegiate career.
"I grew up on Copper Street," Murphy said. "For anyone that knows about the hill, if you miss from the corner you're running all the way down to get your ball."
It was her junior year when playing basketball at the next level appeared likely. Despite missing the divisional try-outs to play Olympic basketball, it was Murphy's javelin throw that helped her enter the divisional stage.
At 17, Murphy boarded a plane destined for California where she played alongside some of the best basketball players in the country. While the flight, taxi to the arena and experience on the floor helped her grow as both a player and person, she said it was only possible because of her Butte Central coach, Mike Thompson.
"Mike got me involved with Sports Festival tryouts at Cal Poly, he paid for half my trip," said Murphy. "I went all by myself. It was quite the experience and one I'll never forget."
Soon after her tryouts at California Poly, Murphy began receiving offers to play collegiate basketball. She was shocked to see most of the letters coming from east coast schools, some of which she knew little about.
Her offers included schools such as Georgetown, Western Kentucky, Creighton and Notre Dame. She went on to choose Creighton due to the care and relentless interest shown by their staff.
"The thing that broke my dad's heart was that Notre Dame recruited me and I didn't even acknowledge it," Murphy joked. "My father wasn't too happy, being a Butte Irish fan."
Athletes were only permitted two college visits when Murphy made the choice. She visited Creighton and The University of Montana with Hanley, who went on to run track for the Griz.
Murphy played significant minutes in her freshman season at Creighton and started in her second season. She was the second-leading scorer on the team in her second season, where Creighton lost just five games.
Despite the impressive record, though, Creighton was not even considered for the NIT Tournament. This, along with homesickness drove Murphy to the decision to return to Butte. She thought her college basketball career ended their.
"It was quite the experience, but I had a hard time being away from home. So I decided to come back and I wasn't going to play anymore," Murphy said. "Jo Buysse convinced me that was a bad decision, so I decided to stay home and play for Tech."
Moving back to Butte helped Murphy notice differences about Division I basketball and playing at Montana Tech. She described Division I basketball as a job, while Montana Tech felt like an academic-first approach that allowed her to play because she wanted to.
After sitting out a season due to the transfer rule, and running into injuries that limited her minutes, Murphy scored nearly 1,000 points as an Oredigger and won Frontier Conference MVP in her senior year.
"I loved Tech, and then being able to go back and coach years later was a highlight of my life," Murphy said. "I played with great people and really enjoyed it."
Murphy changed majors multiple times while in school, and came away with an education degree from Montana Western. She used the degree to become a teacher and coach, as she still coaches the Butte Central basketball team today.
She began her career as a teacher and coach in 1989. She also made a childhood wish come true in the same year, as she started the softball program at Butte Central.
"Central is a special place for me. They gave me a lot, and it's nice to give back what they gave me," Murphy said.
Over time, Murphy's role at Butte Central has changed. She stopped teaching and the softball program is now coached by Chunky Thatcher. Yet she has remained involved with the school and has noticed the importance of community within it.
Murphy said she has missed the connectivity with students that was only possible when she taught. But she has enjoyed the connectivity present throughout Butte for most of her life.
"It's a whole big family, Butte makes you feel welcome all the time," Murphy said. "Remembering the nicknames, then knowing 'oh you must be his daughter'. That kind of thing."
