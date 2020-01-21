BOZEMAN — Willa Albrecht scored 25 points and twin sister Maddie Albrecht added 10 as Billings West beat Bozeman 58-47 in Eastern AA girls basketball Tuesday night.
It was the third consecutive win for the third-ranked Golden Bears, who improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA. Bozeman dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Addi Ekstrom paced the Hawks with 22 points, while teammate Macy Mayer added 12.
Kaitlin Grossman had seven points for West.
