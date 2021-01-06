HELENA — A lot things are going to be different about this 2021 season, but for the Helena High girls basketball team specifically, one of the biggest differences will be at head coach.
That's because for the first time in seven years, the Bengals have someone new at the helm as Eric Peterson, who led Helena to three state titles during his tenure, stepped down, paving the way for Ben Dudek.
Dudek will open his first season as head coach Thursday night against Missoula Hellgate and while some teams are maybe a little sick of the extra practice with nonconference games canceled, the Bengals have used them to their advantage.
"It's been a lot of practice," Dudek said. "But it's been good and it's been really nice for us to get a chance to implement different things but the girls have had a really good attitude and they are ready to go."
The Bengals will have a new face on the sideline but also plenty of new faces on the court too as Helena High graduated six seniors from last year's team in McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller, Caroline Bullock, Abby Marcille, Mariah English and Riley Thennis.
Yet, those departures don't mean the Bengals are void of experience as Liz Heusier and Kylie Lantz each played in all 21 games last season, while Brooke Ark, Rachel Plaster and Maloree English all saw action in at least 11.
Lantz is the leading scorer back for Helena after averaging 7.4 points last season along with 2.6 rebounds. She was also second on the team in 3-point makes with 24 and shot 33 percent from beyond the arc as a junior.
Heuiser was a reliable contributor off the bench last season and the Carroll volleyball signee averaged 3.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, which was second for Helena in 2019-20.
Lantz and Heuiser will have bigger roles to play this season, as will Ark, another senior who will move into a starting role.
"Kylie Lantz is going to play a big role this year," Dudek said. "We are going to count on her for leadership and also for her scoring. Liz Heusier is one we will look to in the frontcourt to be tough inside but outside of that, we have a lot of players stepping into new roles."
Helena High was 9-12 a year ago but was just one win shy of reaching a fifth consecutive Class AA state tournament as Missoula Hellgate rallied and in a loser-out game to defeat the Bengals at the Western AA divisional tournament.
That's the same team that the Bengals will face when they open their season in the Jungle Thursday night (7:15 pm) and with the Knights, a team that made the semifinals last year, having nearly their entire lineup returning, it will offer a stiff test for the Bengals on opening night.
Helena High will play just 14 games during the regular season and all within the Western AA. There is still talk about what will happen at divisionals although it could be the same as volleyball with a single-elimination tournament to decide the state champion.
While the Bengals have some unknowns, their success will depend largely on the development of depth and their younger talent such as sophomores like English, Kim Feller, Alex Bullock, Lauren Heuiser and also junior Carly Ryan.
So far, Dudek said he's been pleased with that effort.
"This younger girls, they are a highly competitive group," Dudek said. "So I am excited to see them out there in those new roles and see how they evolve."
In terms of expectations, Dudek said he didn't know what to expect other than his team will show up ready to compete every night.
"Every game we are going to bring our best," Dudek said. "And then we will see where that gets us."
Helena High will host Hellgate Thursday night in the Jungle, before visiting Butte on Saturday for a game at 2:30 p.m.
