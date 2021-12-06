Class C overview

2020-21 girls championship: Fort Benton 74, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 60

2020-21 girls third-place: Roy-Winifred 54, Manhattan Christian 30

2020-21 boys championship: Scobey 64, Twin Bridges 27

2020-21 boys third-place: Manhattan Christian 56, Fort Benton 40

2021-22 state tournament: March 9-12, Great Falls

Etc.: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls coach Amber Erickson enters the season with a 316-147 career record. ... Bridger's boys bring back six seniors from last year's state tourney team, including all-state forward Baylor Pospisil. ... Manhattan Christian is seeking its third consecutive trip to the girls state tournament after a long absence. ... West Yellowstone guard Emmie Collins is one of the state's top returning scorers at 20.0 points per game.