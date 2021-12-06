BILLINGS — In Draya Wacker’s mind, there is no doubt.
No doubt about the strength of her surgically repaired right knee. No doubt about her ability to fill up the score sheet again. No doubt about her team's chances for the 2021-22 season.
When she was medically cleared in early November to return to competition roughly nine months removed from tearing her ACL and meniscus, the phenom from Melstone was back on the court during a boys open gym and feeling like herself again.
Wacker, a 5-foot-8 guard with 1,759 career points and a signed letter of intent to join the Montana Lady Griz next year, has always played open gym with the boys. She’s easily good enough. But this time it held a lot more meaning.
“It freaked my mom out,” Wacker said. “But once I got going I didn’t think about it at all. I just figured that at some point you just have to go for it. Once I did, I felt good. I’m so happy to be back.”
So is Melstone, which even with Wacker out of the lineup at the end of last season still won the Southern C divisional title. With Wacker back in the mix, coupled with backcourt mates Kayla Kombol and Koye Rindal and rising freshman forward Avery Eike, the Broncs feel like they have a legitimate shot to make a deep state tournament run.
Wacker has come full circle since last Jan. 30, when she blew her knee while attempting a mid-range jump shot in a game against Wibaux. At the time, Wacker was averaging a state-best 25.1 points per game.
Following surgery on Feb. 10, Wacker underwent extensive physical therapy and became a weight-room junkie. The result is a star player entering her senior season with renewed confidence and more strength — and the ability to appreciate her second chance.
Melstone is set to open the season against Class C combatant Roy-Winifred at a tipoff tournament in Lewistown on Friday.
“My adrenaline I think coming back into the season has been so high because I’ve been out for so long. The first game, it’s going to be insanely high,” Wacker said. “Probably the thing I learned the most is that tomorrow isn’t promised. I’m not looking toward the end of the season. I’m trying to get better each drill in practice and help my teammates get better so we can reach our goals.”
Melstone coach Ole Eike said Wacker has reacquainted herself well.
“Honestly, what I’ve noticed from her is she’s lived in the weight room the last six months,” Eike said. “Physically she looks different. Her shoulders are broader. She looks like an adult. Her doctors and her physical therapists told her that she had to get stronger and she did.
“She does look different just in terms of her physical stature, but she’s still a great shooter, she’s still got her handles, she’s still attacking the basket. I thought maybe she would be hesitant, but I don’t see it. She’s basically picking up where she left off.”
Prior to her injury, Wacker was being recruited not only by Montana, but also regional Division I programs like Wyoming and Colorado State. In the aftermath, Wacker said, her phone went quiet.
First-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger didn’t waver, however, and Wacker signed last month, giving her peace of mind for her senior season.
“That was a huge weight off my shoulders,” she said. “When I went up there and met Brian and he told me he wasn’t worried about it, that relieved a lot of pressure. I could just work out in the gym with a clear mind.”
Still, the question of “why” persisted.
As she was sidelined at the end of last season, Wacker found it difficult to attend games or go into the locker room without becoming emotional or feeling morose. But as time went on she began to learn the nuances of the game from a coach’s perspective.
She also watched as her teammates came of age and still punched a ticket to the state tournament in her absence.
“When they were in the (divisional) championship and my name got announced and I had to crutch up there, all the emotions just came out,” Wacker said. “But I was so proud of them. That’s another thing that’s great about it. Our team got so much better throughout the process. It made us all better in the end.”
Returners Kombol, Rindal and Eike (as an eighth grader) proved crucial in the run. With Wacker back in the mix, it makes Melstone a strong bet to return to state March 9-12 in Great Falls.
Either way, the Broncs are going to appreciate the ride.
“You want to win for everyone. I think even sometimes the girls go home at night with that on their shoulders,” Ole Eike said. “Our approach this year has been more about … we can live with the results as long as we enjoy the daily work. It’s really a breath of fresh air, honestly. It feels different, for sure.”
“Draya gets so much attention, but these other kids are so awesome,” he said. “I don’t want to lose any focus on their part in our success. Obviously Draya is our best player. Everyone knows that. But some of these other kids are pretty damn good. I’m going to appreciate it. I’m going to take the time to enjoy it and not get so wrapped up in wins and losses. Of course we want to win, but we want to enjoy it too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.