BILLINGS — Wolf Point has hired Jon Kolstad to be its head girls basketball coach, Wolf Point athletic director Cody Larson told 406mtsports.com.
Kolstad most recently coached the Glasgow girls basketball team a few years ago, Larson said. Kolstad, an optometrist, was born and raised in Wolf Point and has lived there for years, per Larson. Kolstad's daughter, Josie, plays for the Wolf Point girls and just finished her sophomore year at the school.
"I remember how he conducted himself in Glasgow, and he’s just a true professional," said Larson, who praised Kolstad's wealth of knowledge and ability to communicate with players. "We’re just excited to have him back."
Kolstad is replacing Brent Nygard, who spent one season as Wolf Point's head girls coach and was "ready to ride off into the sunset," Larson said. Larson coached the Wolves for four years and won a Class B state title in 2018-19, his final season in that role.
