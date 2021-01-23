BILLINGS — Kourtney Grossman, Sydney Pierce and Taylee Chirrick weren't part of the Billings West girls program last season when the Golden Bears had to share the Class AA basketball title.
They were all eighth-graders when the novel coronavirus struck down Montana’s state basketball tournaments last March, one day shy of completion, forcing cancellations after the semifinals. But, as with likely all 16 co-champions, there’s a sense of unfinished business around the Golden Bears this season.
And, yes, that feeling is absorbed by the newcomers to the program.
“You can totally tell (the returning players) just want it so bad, even at practice everyone’s hustling, working their butt off,” Pierce said after the Bears defeated Billings Senior 57-32 with a strong second half. “It’s a good atmosphere to play in. Even with the freshmen, we just want it, even though we don’t know what it’s like to have it taken away.”
Sydney Pierce to Kourtney Grossman part of a 9-0 run for @bwhs_gbb After one Bears lead 17-9. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/nZmS8EjXEP— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) January 23, 2021
That was evident in the second half Saturday at the West High gym. What was a tie game at the break turned into an easy win for the No. 3 Bears, who improved to 5-0. The three freshmen — Chirrick, Grossman and Pierce — led the Bears in scoring and combined for 37 points. Chirrick, who was seemingly everywhere, finished with a game-high 20, with Grossman (nine) and Pierce (eight) following.
It was the same thing the night before when the trio each scored a team-high 12 points in a rout of Belgrade.
Taylee Chirrick runner through the lane gives @bwhs_gbb the lead and starts a 13-2 run. West leads 40-30 after three #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Qucz17MyZH— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) January 23, 2021
The Bears aren’t perfect — coach Charlie Johnson suggested his team’s half-court offense needs a lot of work, for example — but their opponents need to play flawlessly. Opponents' turnovers are the Bears’ life-blood, and they forced plenty of those Saturday, especially after halftime.
All it took was a “glare” from Johnson in the halftime locker room, Pierce said, for the Bears to realize they needed to up their game.
“Give West High due respect,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “They’ve got girls that flat-out get after it. They kicked our butt on the boards, and the hustle plays down the stretch had a lot to do with the outcome.”
This is @bwhs_gbb MO. Layla Baumann with the steal and Kourtney Grossman finishes. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/qDxUMmaOaI— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) January 23, 2021
Allie Cummings finished with 13 points and Kennedy Venner, who made three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter for a 25-20 lead, had 11 for the Broncs. Senior, though, lost its second intra-city game in as many days following Friday’s loss to Skyview.
Kennedy Venner hit 3 consecutive 3s, including this stepback, to give @BSHBroncNation a 25-20 lead. @bwhs_gbb battled back and it’s 25-25 at the break. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/rtysyXUdcO— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) January 23, 2021
Senior (2-3) scored just one field goal in the second half, and that came on a 3-pointer from Cummings at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter. That gave Senior a 28-27 lead, but the Bears outscored the Broncs 32-4 the rest of the way extending their winning streak to eight straight in the intra-city rivalry.
“It’s fun with this group,” said Johnson, who also praised the defensive play of Ryan Dolan. “I can go nine or 10 deep and the girls just get after it.
“I think the one thing I’m most proud of overall, program-wide we’re 20-0 after five games. That’s just the type of ball players we have. They work hard and are coachable. I’m just enjoying it.”
