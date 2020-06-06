HELENA — When Aryana Ridlon took the floor in Bozeman for the semifinals of the Class AA girls state tournament in March, she had no idea it would be the last athletic event of her high school career.
Yet, after Helena Capital's 48-36 win over Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals, a win that clinched a berth in the state championship game, the Bruins wouldn't take the floor again, at least not for a basketball game.
Instead, the Bruins returned to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse that same Friday night the AA state tournament, as well as state tournaments across the state, were canceled, to celebrate and take a few team photos on an empty floor.
"I didn't get to play my last game," Ridlon said. "But we were lucky to even go that far or even have state at all. Some places were stopping the first day and the fact that they made us co-state champions, they didn't have to do that."
Ridlon, a senior forward for the Bruins, also competed in track at Capital and was hoping to reach the state track meet this season after placing seventh a year ago in the shot put at divisionals. Between the shot put and the discus, Ridlon had seven top-5 finishes as a thrower, however, when the MHSA canceled spring sports, it meant the end of her athletic career.
"Going into basketball season, I was still thinking about doing track or basketball somewhere," Ridlon said. "By the end of basketball, I knew I probably wasn't going to and that did make (sports being canceled) harder, because it was going to be my last time competing."
She was denied a track season, but on the hardwood, Ridlon was active, playing in all 23 games for the Bruins, who went 22-1 and captured the Western AA regular-season and Divisional championships to go along with the co-state title shared with Billings West. The win over Hellgate in the semifinals at state, the only team to beat Capital during the regular season, also gave the Bruins at least one win over each team on its schedule.
Ridlon was a key part of the rotation off the bench and averaged three points and 3.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 campaign for the Bruins. She also shot 55.8 percent from the field, which was the second-highest on the team behind Paige Bartsch, an All-State performer.
For a time growing up, it didn't seem like Ridlon would even play sports, which she said she didn't do until moving to Helena in fourth grade. Then, she picked up basketball, volleyball and eventually, track.
"Everyone in Helena was really active in sports," Ridlon said. "So it made me want to try it."
She gave soccer a try first, but found it wasn't a fit. Basketball was, though, and from sixth grade on she played hoops.
This past season, that dedication resulted in a being part of a state championship team and getting featured on ESPN's "Sportscenter" along with her teammates on Scott Van Pelt's "Senior Night" feature.
Saturday, she was part of Capital's 2020 graduating class and the Independent Record caught up with Ridlon, who plans to attend Montana State University in the fall, for five questions.
IR: So what was graduation like?
Ridlon: "It was weird, it was fun though. I thought that we made the best of a bad situation."
IR: How much did you miss track season?
Ridlon: "I missed it quite a bit. I thought I had a good chance to do well, so I was looking forward to it and track is just a time to be around other people, so many other people come out for it and that's what I like about it."
IR: What does the co-state title mean to you now?
Ridlon: "At first it was hard, I wanted to be able to play in that last game, but I'm grateful that we got to be co-state champions."
IR: What was it like being on ESPN?
Ridlon: "It honestly felt good. Being given that opportunity after so much had been taken away, it was really rewarding."
IR: What will you miss the most about being an athlete?
Ridlon: "Honestly, the people. When you play a sport with someone, it's a whole different dynamic. You just depend on each other and even if you aren't that close, you just have a different kind of bond with them and I loved that and just being with my teammates, that was always fun."
