BUTTE — The Hamilton Broncs traveled to the Maroon Activity Center in Butte on Saturday for a Western A doubleheader against Butte Central.
The Hamilton girls beat the Maroons 58-54 in a game that came down to the wire before the Butte Central boys cruised to a 46-28 victory.
The Broncs' girls led 52-46 with under a minute to play. Brooke Badovinac hit a long two to pull Central within four. After a pair of Hamilton free throws, Sofee Thatcher drained a 3-pointer to make it 54-51.
Following a timeout, the Broncs were called for five seconds on the ensuing inbound. Badovinac promptly made them pay with a game-tying 3-pointer.
However, on the next inbound Taryn Searle was fouled in the backcourt. She hit both free throws and the Maroons turned the ball over on their next inbound play. Two more Hamilton free throws gave the Broncs a four-point lead and that was it.
"Badovinac and Thatcher; they're gamers," said Hamilton girls basketball coach Richard Griffin. "They're never going to be out of a game when they're in attack mode because they can hit their 3s and they can execute their plays. So kudos to them."
Before the final stretch, it was a tale of two halves. The first 15 minutes was all Central as Badovinac found her stroke early and often. Ella Moodry was also giving the Broncs fits with her aggressive defense and speed in the open court.
Unfortunately for the Maroons, there are 16 minutes in a half. During the final 60 seconds before the break, Moodry picked up her third foul and the Broncs made a 5-0 run capped by Searle 3-pointer at the buzzer. Instead of being up 28-20 at the break, Central's lead was only 28-25.
"It was starting to get out of hand," Griffin said. "Basically we calmed down and didn't take the first shot. We got the ball moving and had five or six passes. And that got us a good look. That opened up some things that we needed to see."
The Broncs rode that wave of confidence out of the half and through the third quarter as they took a 40-38 lead into the final eight minutes while the Maroons did not execute as well as they did during the first half.
"(Thatcher) had some great passes to those kids underneath and I'm not sure if they're just not used to it," said Butte Central girls coach Meg Murphy. "Maybe they're just not used to it, but we need to get some more of those bunnies."
Badovinac finished with 28 points to lead Central and Thatcher had 11.
Hamilton's final stats were not made available.
The boys' game, albeit a lopsided score, was mostly even except for two big runs by the Maroons. Central peeled out to a 16-1 lead in the first quarter. Hamilton spent the next 16 minutes chipping away at the lead and to the Broncs' credit, they almost got all the way back.
With a 34-36 lead entering the final period, the Maroons zipped out on another 12-0 run to put things out of reach. While offense was sometimes difficult for Central, it's defense was suffocating throughout after taking a game off against Dillon on Thursday.
"I'm just really proud of our guys for responding," said Maroons' boys coach Brodie Kelly. "We got punched in the mouth hard on Thursday. Yesterday was unpleasant at practice. The guys today were challenged and they responded really well.
"In nine of our 10 games, the defense has been outstanding and it was again today. I'm hoping that Thursday was the anomaly and we don't see it again, but the kids deserve credit tonight for just being locked in mentally."
Dougie Peoples had a game-high 21 points. Bryson Sestrich added 10 that included a pair of timely 3-pointers. Kyle Holter managed nine for Butte Central.
Hamilton did not have a scorer in double figures. Eli Taylor led the way with nine.
