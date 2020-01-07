HELENA — If you arrived at the Bears' Den at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday night, you saw three quarters of hard-nosed, competitive basketball. However, unfortunately for the Butte Bulldogs, the first quarter did happen. A furious 22-8 start by the Bruins powered Helena Capital to a 67-52 victory.
"Early on we attacked the basket which is always our emphasis," said Bruins coach Guy Almquist. "We are trying to attack the basket and that’s what we’re trying to do. We did that early and got easier shots."
Almost everything was working for Capital in the first quarter. Two consecutive turnovers by Butte to open the game led to five quick points for Capital. Another turnover resulted in a Braden Koch layup and a Bulldogs timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Bruins (4-1) played a suffocating full-court press. After Cael Stenson's deuce got Butte on the board, Koch answered back with a 3-pointer. Another Bulldogs turnover turned into a layup by Shane Haller. After a long two by Koch it was 14-2. When the Bruins weren't scoring on breaks and in transition, their half-court offense was also efficient. Shooters were getting open via ball screens, pick-and-rolls, slashers cutting to the basket and sometimes it seemed like players were simply forgotten.
"We were active on defense in the first quarter," Almquist said. "We had 13 deflections in the first half and I think 10 in the first quarter alone. I bet we didn’t get three or four in the second half. So we’ve got to be sure we maintain that defensive intensity throughout the game."
The Bruins set the bar awfully high right off the bat and were not able to replicate that dominance . However, a solid second quarter gave them a 39-19 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs got up off the mat and gave the Bruins a fight.
"I was impressed by Butte. I thought they were very competitive and they could have easily rolled over when we jumped on them like we did," Almquist said. "They were very competitive, dug in even deeper and so I was impressed by them.
"We got a little bit over our skis, if you will. We started pressing a little bit. Instead of making the simple plays, I thought we started trying to make hero plays. We need to be more simple. I saw more strange turnovers in the second half than I maybe have all season. We just were a little impatient. And when that happened, and we turn the ball over, we tighten up a little bit and they got some confidence. Then you find yourself in a ball game."
Following a Billy Kelly layup to start the quarter, Andrew Booth drained a turnaround jumper in the key. After an empty possession from Capital, Kelly drove left for another layup and suddenly the lead was down to 14 as Capital called a timeout.
Butte continued chipping away at the lead throughout the period. Kenley Leary drove baseline for a pull-up jump shot just outside the key to make it 44-31. Another Leary layup in the final seconds of the third had the Bruins lead whittled down to 46-35.
"We came out and Capital’s got a heck of a team, and some really good players," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "They came out and they played the way we expected them to, and we just didn’t match their intensity. So, at halftime it was just talking about playing hard, keep grinding. We wanted to try to get (the deficit) to 10 at the quarter, and we cut it to 11."
Butte kept battling until the final buzzer. After a Bruins turnover was converted into a 3-pointer by Stenson, the lead was down to 10. This got Capital's attention. Parker Johnston and Bridger Grovom went on the attack. They drew shooting fouls on back-to-back possessions and drained all their free throws to stretch the lead back to 14.
The Bulldogs weren't finished. Aggressive man-to-man defense forced the Bruins into turnovers or contested shots. A layup by Tommy Mellot cut the deficit to 10 once more, but that was as close as Butte would get.
"I’m just proud of the way they fought and kept at it," Luedtke said. "So, we did a great job and we’re looking to improve on that."
The added sense of urgency the Bulldogs played with resulted in some early fourth quarter fouls, which put the Bruins in the bonus with about four minutes left. Capital knocked down their free throws and pulled away.
Trevor Swanson led all scorers with 19 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Koch had 16 points and Grovom added 12.
Butte out-rebounded Capital, 35-33.
"We’ve got to rebound the ball better," Almquist said. "If we don’t rebound we can’t get out and push the pace, and we’re not going to be able to protect the rim."
