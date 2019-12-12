HELENA — After missing out on the Class AA state tournament for two straight years, getting back was a significant achievement for the Helena Capital boys basketball team last season.
But now, with a slew of starters back, including their two leading scorers, the Bruins have bigger aspirations, as they look to build on what they achieved.
"Last year, it was crucial for our guys to get to state," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "That's still our goal: to get to state and see what happens. But getting a taste of it last year and getting that experience was a big for us and our expectations will be bigger this year."
Capital made it to state after posting a 10-8 record in the regular season. However, the Bruins went 0-2 and were eliminated by Helena High.
Yet, the good news is that most of the main components on that team are back including leading scorer Trevor Swanson, who averaged just over 11 points a game last season and shot 36 percent from 3-point range.
Swanson made 37 treys for the Bruins a year ago and right behind him was teammate and fellow returner, Bridger Grovom, who made 33. Grovom, a senior, also averaged more than nine points a game.
Capital will need to replace one of its better shooters from last season in Brady Martin, however, with Parker Johnston and 6-foot-6 big man Shane Haller, who scored 7.3 points and grabbed 4.9 rebounds, the Bruins have four starters back.
Other players set to contribute for Capital this season are seniors Ryan Quinn and Kaleb Metzger, as well as junior Malachi Syvrud.
"We have some experience and some guys that played a lot of basketball," Almquist said. "But I thought we had a very good bench last year and we need to be able to go 8-9 deep, especially if we want to be able to compete with some of the really good teams."
One of those teams will be Bozeman, the defending Class AA state champions. The Hawks will swoop into the Bear's Den Saturday for Capital's season opener.
While Bozeman will be among the top teams in the East, the Western AA features Rollie Worster and Missoula Hellgate, which is loaded with All-State talent and is the preseason favorite to win the state title after finishing as the runner-up in 2018-19.
If the Bruins are going to compete against teams like Bozeman and Hellgate, they will need to count on the ultimate equalizer in basketball and that's the 3-point shot.
Almquist said the Bruins want to run and try to get easy baskets. Yet, he also said his team is loaded with shooters, which should mean a fun style of basketball.
"We want the pace to be quicker," Almquist said. "We are going to be one of the smaller teams so that's how we have to play against these teams. Of course, we will want to attack the basket, but if that leads to some open shots, we have some capable shooters too."
With their athleticism and style of play, the Bruins feel they have a chance. At the very least, they are looking to be in it at the end of the season.
"If we do the right things and get better each and every day," Almquist said. "We feel like we will have a chance to be there in the end."
The Bruins will host Bozeman Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.