HELENA — Entering Saturday afternoon's game against Kalispell Flathead, the Bruins' average margin of victory at home — where they were undefeated — was nearly 16 points per game. Were they due for a slip up? Well, let's just say Capital's margin of victory at home is now just over 19.
After a 3-pointer by Braves senior Jenna Johnson, Flathead took a 12-10 lead about halfway through the first quarter. That would be the last points the Braves managed until it was almost halftime.
Capital took off on a 36-2 run, during which it scored 27 unanswered points, and Flathead never recovered. The Bruins locked up the Western AA title and put the finishing touches on an undefeated season at home with a 72-30 victory on senior day.
"These four seniors have given a lot to our program over the last four years," said Bruins coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "To be able to send them off with a win like this is very cool."
The eye-popping run included five 3-pointers by Mara McGinley, two of which were buzzer beaters at the end of the first and second quarters. McGinley paced the Bruins offense with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting and 5 of 5 from beyond the arc.
When a team has a scorching-hot shooter who continues to get open looks, that also speaks to the ball movement and the fluidity of the offense as a whole.
"When we shoot the ball like that and share the ball like we did, we're going to be very hard to guard which makes us a tough matchup," Garcin-Forba said. "I thought our ball movement was really, really good and they were just very unselfish today."
Before the game, Capital held a ceremony to honor its seniors: Mashayla O'Malley, McKinlee Mihelish, Sloane Chapman and Aryana Ridlon. They also started each half of their last home game.
"It's definitely sad being, obviously, the last time out playing a game in this gym, but it's also kind of hard to think that because we still have practice for like another two weeks in this gym," O'Malley said. "It's nice to think about how we have a whole other chapter with the excitement of divisionals and state (tournaments) makes it a lot easier. But, it was definitely emotional."
O'Malley finished the game with five points and two rebounds, Mihelish had two points with three boards, Chapman scored eight including two 3-pointers and Ridlon chipped in with four points and a pair of rebounds.
It was another day at the office for Paige and Dani Bartsch. Future-Lady-Griz Dani poured in 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists. Boise State volleyball commit Paige managed 15 points, six boards and a blocked shot.
Johnson led the Braves offense with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.
The Bruins kick of next week's divisionals against Missoula Big Sky on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.