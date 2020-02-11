HELENA — Not many teams can beat the No. 1 Bruins by getting out in transition and pushing the basketball.
Entering Tuesday night's game at the Bears Den, only No. 2 Missoula Hellgate had done so. The winless Missoula Big Sky Eagles tried something different. It worked ... until it didn't. After it was all said and done, Capital ran away from the Eagles 46-19.
Big Sky opened the game trying to limit the number of possessions for the Bruins by slowing the tempo. Sometimes nearly a minute would elapse between an Eagles defensive rebound and a shot on the offensive end. Capital became agitated, and responded with turnovers, missed layups, shrugs and eye-rolls.
"We need to not get flustered when a team throws something different out there," said Bruins coach Katie Garcin-Forba. "Now that we’re in the final stretch here, teams are going to be doing different schemes. They’re going to be figuring out ways to slow us down a little bit, and so they did a nice job in trying to do that. Once our girls settled in, we were able to play the way we want to."
The Bruins (13-1) led 8-7 after the first quarter.
"It really rushed our offense and we started turning the ball over in transition, and it was just frustrating to play against," said Dani Bartsch, who led all scorers with 16 points. "It got in my head and it got into a lot of our heads."
However, once Capital started making shots and stopped turning the ball over, the Eagles were unable to maintain a competitive distance on the scoreboard.
Dani exited the game briefly during the second quarter, visibly frustrated. After a quick chat with Garcin-Forba, she was back in the game and clearly on a mission: attack the basket.
"She talked to me about finishing and to just keep going up through them strong," the Lady Griz commit said. "She said, 'don’t be afraid to attack,' and so I just kept attacking and really focused on getting the ball in the top of the square.
After the first period the Bruins outscored Big Sky 32-6 during the second and third quarters. When Dani wasn't finishing at the rim, twin sister Paige Bartsch was getting open looks or cleaning up on the offensive glass.
The future Boise State volleyball player nearly had a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds — a considerable feat with the slow pace of play.
Capital finished the game with just three turnovers, and all of which occurred in the first quarter. Conversely, six different Bruins came away with at least one steal, which helped them open up the floor in transition.
"I thought we got some great transition looks once we got our offense rolling," Garcin-Forba said. "When we ran offense and I thought we executed well, but we can still get better in that regard."
Corbyn Sandau paced the Big Sky offense with seven points. Abbe Feilzer led the Eagles (0-15) in rebounds with four.
The Bruins travel to Missoula Sentinel on Saturday to take on the No. 3 Spartans.
