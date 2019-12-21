HELENA — Less than 24 hours after stunning top-ranked Helena, the Broncs of Billings Senior jumped out to another impressive start against the Helena Capital Bruins.
Yet, the slow start didn't stop the Bruins, who after falling behind 12-5 with the first quarter in the books, outscored the Broncs 40-19 over the next three for a 45-31 victory Saturday in the Bears Den.
Even though shots were not falling early in the game, Capital did not settle for contested looks. It was just a matter of time until the shots found the bottom of the net.
"We got some great shots and some of them didn't fall, but they're the shots we want in our offense," said coach Katie Garcin-Forba. "We had some girls who are great shooters for us get the right looks that we wanted. So, I think our offense improved in the second half."
Paige Bartsch led all scorers with 15 points. She was a source of consistency in what was a very inconsistent first half for the Bruins (3-0). Turnovers plagued Capital as they gave the ball away nine times during the first two frames. However, a 14-0 run during the second quarter helped secure a 20-16 lead before intermission.
"We have some core concepts of what we're trying to do within our zone, and as long as we stay disciplined within our rotations (creating turnovers) just comes as a byproduct of that," said first-year Billings Senior coach Connor Silliker.
The Bruins opened the second half on an 8-1 run and they looked like a new team. The passes were crisper, they were pushing the basketball and they were getting easy buckets in transition.
"The message (at halftime) was to do the things that we do well," Garcin-Forba said. "And that's to make crisp passes, be great passers, be efficient in our offense and make them chase. Then, just take care of the basketball. Turnovers were a problem for us in the first half. We had nine and then we limited that to six (in the second half). We want to make sure we take care of the basketball and the girls did that."
Capital continued to pull away throughout the final two periods. Dani Bartsch chipped in with seven points and 11 rebounds. Mara McGinley added six points, which came by way of a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers.
After Christmas break, the Bruins will travel to Great Falls to take on CMR on Jan. 4, 2020.
"I think we've got places in our defense to continue to tighten up," Garcin-Forba said. "I think our rebounding can continue to improve, and then just looking at opportunities to score within our offense — especially against zone. I think we're going to get zoned quite a bit."
Senior's next game will be Jan. 3, 2020, against Billings Central.
"We just need to sharpen up on everything, really," Silliker said. "We need more time to gel, we need more time to work on our zone offense — that was something that we needed a little bit more fluidity with tonight. But, we've got the time with Christmas break to make that happen."
