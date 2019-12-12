HELENA -- The Helena Capital girls basketball team has a lot of goals heading into the 2019-20 season. But first and foremost among them is beating Helena High.
"I think beating (Helena High) is always a goal for this group," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They kind of know each other and go against each other in volleyball and they always have the goal of beating Helena High, not only because they are the crosstown rivals, but because they are the returning state champions."
After winning the Western AA Divisional championship and advancing to the Class AA state semifinals, the only thing that stood in the way of a state championship game berth for Capital was Helena High.
Unfortunately, for the Bruins, their nemesis got them again, as Helena High won 38-28 on its way to winning a third consecutive state championship. The Bengals also swept the season series.
Capital, on the other hand, finished fourth after falling in the consolation game against Missoula Hellgate.
The Bruins, who post a pair of 6-footers in Dani and Paige Bartsch, are looking to earn themselves another opportunity at a postseason run.
"These girls are hungry to go back (state tournament) and prove something to themselves," Garcin-Forba said. "We left state unsatisfied last year and that left a bad taste in our mouth."
While the Bruins will have to deal with some significant losses, as most high school teams do, Capital will be tasked with filling the shoes of its leading scorer, Sydney Sheridan, who graduated after averaging more than 11 points per game last season.
Sheridan and Emily Kidder, who scored more than nine points a game, were each All-State selections and both will leave a void in the lineup.
However, the cupboard is far from bare for the Bruins, who boast University of Montana commit, Dani Bartsch, who was Second-Team All-Conference in 2018-19 after scoring 9.4 points and leading her team with 8.3 rebounds.
Bartsch, who is 6-foot-1, also offered an intimidating presence on defense with 13 blocked shots. She also has shown an affinity as a passer and netted 2.5 assists per game.
Playing alongside her in the post will be her twin sister Paige Bartsch, a Boise State volleyball commit that stands around 6-foot-4. She was Second-Team All-Area in 2019 after scoring 7.5 points per game in addition to averaging 6.3 boards. She also led Capital in blocks with 26.
Mashayla O'Malley, Jaime Sheridan, Audrey Hofer, McKinlee Mihelish, Mara McGinley, Maria Moore, Aryanna Ridlon and Sloane Champan are some others that will see regular minutes in the Bruins rotation.
"We have a lot of depth," Garcin-Forba said. "We have some great offensive and defensive players, so we are looking to go eight or nine deep on our bench."
Garcin-Forba likes her team's depth, but also its athleticism.
"We have some really athletic post players that can run the floor," Garcin-Forba said. "So we have some size but we have the ability to get out and run the floor and get some transition points."
With size, depth and experience, the Bruins seem to have all the pieces for a postseason run. Now, it's time to hit the floor and see where the chips fall.
"We are ready to see someone else," Garcin-Forba said. "It felt like the offseason has gone on really long and we are just ready to get out there against somebody else and compete."
That chance will come Saturday afternoon at Bozeman. Tip-off time is set for 2 p.m.
