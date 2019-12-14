BOZEMAN — Just like its rival, the Helena High Bengals, Helena Capital traveled to Bozeman Saturday to open the 2019-20 girls basketball season.
And just like the Bengals, the Bruins took care of business away from home, dispatching of the Hawks by double digits on the road.
Helena Capital, which finished fourth at the Class AA state tournament last March, got 13 points from Paige Bartsch, as well as 12 from Dani Bartsch and eight from Mara McGinley in a 42-30 win over the Hawks in Class AA non-conference play.
McGinley hit two 3-pointers for Helena Capital, including one in the second quarter, when the Bruins scored 17 points to help them take control of the game. She hit another in the third.
Paige Bartsch, a 6-foot-4 force inside, also scored nine of her 13 points in the first two quarters, while her twin sister Dani, a university of Montana basketball commit, added five of her 12 in the fourth quarter to help put things away for the Bruins.
Addi Eckstrom led the way for Bozeman with 13 points in the loss.
"We settled in a little better after the first half," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "And didn't turn the ball over as much against their pressure. Paige (Bartsch) was strong under the basket and Dani (Bartsch) did great things on both sides of the ball. This gives us a good starting point and now, we build from there."
The Bruins will play their first home game of the season Friday against Billings West at 7:15 p.m. Capital will also host Billings Senior next Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.