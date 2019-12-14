HELENA — Splashing 3-pointers, forcing turnovers and running the break. That’s exactly how Helena Capital wants to play basketball.
And Saturday at the Bears Den, against Bozeman, the Bruins imposed their will and their style of play on the defending Class AA boys champs in a 75-44 win.
“That’s the way that we need to play,” Helena Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “We can’t stand in the middle of the ring with some of these teams. We have to have a fast pace and our kids are comfortable playing that way. Obviously, we aren’t going to shoot like that every night.”
In the first half, the Bruins shot 53.6 percent from the field and were 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range. For the game, Capital hit exactly 48 percent of its shots, but more impressively, the Bruins shot 46.2 percent from deep and hit 12 triples as a team.
“No matter who is making a shot, everyone gets excited for each other,” Capital forward Trevor Swanson said. “Everyone is clapping and cheering and we were all having a lot of fun.”
The fun started early and continued often.
Capital came out firing and scored 21 points in the opening stanza as it built a 14-point advantage.
Brayden Koch again. #mtscores Bruins up 19-7 on Bozeman. pic.twitter.com/Op2U8jg2O0— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 14, 2019
The hot start continued in the second quarter as Capital built a 30-7 lead after scoring 16 points in a row. Two treys in a matter of minutes from Bridger Grovom, who had 10 points in the first half made it 36-11 and capped a 22-4 run.
Bridger Grovom splashes a three. 33-10 Bruins. 3:02 before half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/cquTMpbUpe— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 14, 2019
“Everyone will see all the 3-pointers,” Almquist said. “But we really attacked the basket and that’s why we were able to kick it out for some of those. We played very unselfishly.”
The fact that 16 of the Bruins 24 field goals came via assist back that up and by the half, thanks to 15 points from Brayden Koch and six 3’s as a team, Capital led 40-17 and the Bruins never looked back.
“Brayden does that all the time in practice,” Almquist said of the sophomore. “So it wasn’t a surprise for him to do it in a game. He’s really calm and he can shoot. We have a lot of guys that can shoot.”
In the second half, it was more of the same and in the third quarter alone, Trevor Swanson hit three times from beyond the arc to keep the lead at 23, 50-27 after three.
Trevor Swanson hits his second three of the half. 🔥 🔥 🔥 46-19 Bruins lead defending state champs. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/WG1YNi015B— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 14, 2019
Bozeman got the lead down to 16 in the early stages of the fourth, however, Koch was right there with another 3-pointer to answer and a fastbreak layup by Grovom pushed it back to 22.
Bruins just having a ball now. Swanson to Grovom. 62-40. 3:55 left. pic.twitter.com/ZdYHVVxMYG— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 15, 2019
Both teams cleared their benches with around three minutes left and the Bruins celebrated a season-opening win over the defending champs.
“We had a lot of practice, so we were ready for this one,” Swanson said. “We wanted to play Bozeman and we came out just like we wanted to.”
Grovom led the way for the Bruins with a game-high 19 points thanks to an 11-of-14 effort at the free throw line. Koch poured in 18 and hit four times from beyond the arc, while Swanson added 13 and connected on three treys. Parker Johnston pitched in with four points and seven rebounds.
Carther Ash was the high scorer for Bozeman with 10. Brady Lang was next with eight. The Hawks are 1-1. The Bruins are now 1-0.
